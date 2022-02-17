Today, Russia and China seem closer than ever, as seen when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. So perhaps it’s fitting to remember the events in the Chinese capital in February 1972, and the role wine played in changing the world.

About three weeks before Nixon’s visit, Jack Davies answered the phone at his home in Calistoga, Calif. A State Department official was on the line, asking if Davies could supply 13 cases of his Schramsberg sparkling wine for a diplomatic function in New York City. Davies took the wine to Travis Air Force Base, east of Napa, where it was loaded onto a military plane and sent east. The wine was the Schramsberg 1969 Blanc de Blancs, a blend of chardonnay and pinot blanc made in the traditional champagne method. (Today, Schramsberg’s Blanc de Blancs is all chardonnay.) The sale was completed through MacArthur Beverages, still a leading wine retailer in D.C.

The Nixon White House was eager to have as much media coverage as possible about his China trip, so various details were released to the media. In late February, Davies took another call, from a Washington Post reporter named Maxine Cheshire, who told him his wine would be served by Nixon to Chinese leaders at a banquet in Beijing.

“My parents didn’t even really know Nixon was in China,” says Hugh Davies, Jack’s son who now runs Schramsberg winery. “He had more questions for her than she had for him.”

Then, on the morning of Feb. 25, a friend called and told Jack and his wife, Jamie, to turn on their television. They saw Barbara Walters on the “Today” in Beijing, holding a bottle of their wine before the camera and talking about how this “obscure California winery” had played a role in international diplomacy.

At the end of four days of negotiations and photo ops in Beijing, Nixon staged a banquet to honor his Chinese hosts in the Great Hall of the People. Photos of Nixon toasting Premier Zhou Enlai with glasses of Schramsberg wine were published around the world. It became known as the “Toast to Peace.” It also supplied a half-century of marketing power to Schramsberg, which has had its wines served in the White House by every presidential administration since, according to the winery.

Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan, in his book, “Wine and the White House: A History,” notes that Nixon quoted George Washington in his toast that evening. “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations,” he said. “Cultivate peace and harmony with all.” Coming from the president who kept an enemies list and would later be undone by the Watergate scandal, those words sound disingenuous in hindsight. But half a century later, they still reflect the glimmer of hope for world peace reflected through a glass of California sparkling wine.

The Toast to Peace has not fixed itself in American wine lore as much as the Judgment of Paris four years later, when California wines bested the best of France in a blind tasting. But its impact was significant. Schramsberg’s success, and the publicity it garnered from Nixon’s trip, caught the attention of major French Champagne houses. Moët & Chandon, Taittinger, Louis Roederer and Mumm all founded wineries in Northern California following Nixon’s China trip. Not only did the Toast to Peace transform global politics, but it gave impetus to California sparkling wine as we know it today.

Schramsberg has other history as well, predating the Davies family by several decades. Robert Louis Stevenson visited with the property’s founder, Jacob Schram, in the late 1800s, and later wrote that the wines tasted “like bottled poetry.” Today, the winery remains among the top California producers of sparkling wine, including its tête de cuvée, called J. Schram. Most of the grapes for the sparkling wines are grown in coastal vineyards. The vineyards on the Calistoga property, on Diamond Mountain, are now producing cabernet sauvignon under the J. Davies label.

Hugh Davies had planned a visit to Washington to commemorate the anniversary of the Toast to Peace, but canceled because of the coronavirus. In a Zoom call, he told me of a mystery surrounding the legend. Family records show the purchase as 13 cases of wine, but The Post story by Cheshire put it at 15 cases.

“Who do you believe?” Davies said.

It’s an insignificant detail, perhaps, and I suspect the White House bought extra wine from MacArthur’s. But the romantic in me would like to think two cases of Schramsberg 1969 were left behind in the Forbidden City, to be enjoyed over the years as a reminder of wine’s role in promoting good relations between nations. Alas, they would have probably been emptied by now.