Dessert is a kitchen’s last chance to impress diners, and Rodrigues does just that with two confections you tend to see everywhere now, like “Wordle,” but that seem to have an edge on the competition.

The chef, 40, fell in love with San Sebastian cheesecake at its source, where he queried a local maker for tips for nailing the recipe. (“Don’t open the oven” during baking, he was told.) More beast than beauty, the confection — sometimes called Basque cheesecake — is black on the surface and creamy below, the result of cooking it at a very high temperature for a short time. The popularity of the “burnt” dessert is in line with our modern fascination with live fire cooking, and smoke as a desirable flavor. As for the sugar-sprinkled churros, El Mercat makes two kinds: twig slender and fat with fillings of chocolate or caramel. The latter, churros “rellenos,” remind Rodrigues of childhood days on the beach back home and come with a warning: You’ll want to have a quick tongue or a napkin nearby when you bite down on the fried pastry. The rush of fillings is fun but messy.

When I ask Rodrigues why he didn’t opt to cook the food of his homeland now that he’s on his own, he told me he needed to go with something bankable and “recognizable” for now. Besides, the closure of the nearby La Tasca left an opening for something Spanish in the vicinity. As luck would have it, the former bar man at the late restaurant is Rodrigues’s brother-in-law, Wendel Alves, who plays the same role at El Mercat.

The new dining establishment is a hat tip to Mercat de la Boqueria, the must-see maze of food stalls and eateries in Barcelona, the city where Rodrigues proposed to his wife, Wanessa Alves. A co-owner, she gets credit for the look of the space, the former Gumbo Ya Ya.

On one wall, red shutters border painted alleys that help you forget that only the entrance has windows. A yellow neon sign announces the restaurant’s theme over the cozy bar. High ceilings balance the 60 seats, a little too close for comfort in 2022. The intention behind the design, which includes a wall of wine, is to “bring a little Spain to Rockville,” says the chef.

His cooking facilitates the illusion. If you’ve been grazing on small plates for a while, there’s little on the menu you probably haven’t seen. Welcome, pan con tomate, toasted baguette spread with grated tomato and garlic and best eaten with the option of anchovies. The bread doesn’t shatter like that at Jaleo in Washington or Spanish Diner in Bethesda, but it still makes for a nice open-face sandwich. Tortilla Espanola is a marvel of simplicity graced with saffron-laced aioli — pearls dressing up a black dress. Perhaps you crave some vegetables. Enter a salad composed of baby carrots, whipped goat cheese and a shower of crushed almonds. Spear a bit of each on your fork for the full effect. The Catalan option is escalivada, minced fire-roasted onions, peppers and eggplant that Rodriguez serves over tangy labneh and alongside pita made in-house. A garnish of fresh mint provides just the right punctuation.

Diners have a friend in the fryer. Calamari emerges from hot oil crisp and golden. A shake of paprika and a spritz of lime give way to a tanner, brighter tapa. What tastes like liquid ham runs from the croquetas de jamón, affixed to their plate with quince jelly — salt and sweet in harmony. The cod fritters, fat with mashed potato and fish and bound with roux, speak more to the chef’s Portuguese and Brazilian heritage.

The snack I’m most smitten with involves coins of rugged chorizo topped with bright green salsa and served on slender cushions of toasted bread. The topping shimmers, the sausage glistens, the base crackles — what’s to stop an indoor picnic (or a sigh)? If you’re looking to narrow the field, forgo the dry and compact pork meatballs, which need every lick of tomato sauce to knock back.

There’s a single entree, paella, albeit in four guises. The most dramatic pan is also the most delicious. Bomba rice, stained the color of tar with squid ink, proves a bold backdrop for lightly grilled calamari, sunny dollops of aioli and a scattering of green peas. The classic comes in two sizes; $16 is good for one, $30 sufficient for two or three.

For the moment, El Mercat is an evening-only occasion. But the chef says brunch is on the horizon, and lunch is expected to follow once more workers return to nearby businesses, the weather warms up and the restaurant can hire more help.

I’ll conclude with a green light — another dessert. Lighter than the churros and cheesecake is crema catalana, its runny vanilla custard poised to please beneath a cover of torched sugar that shatters like stained glass at the touch of a spoon.

The chef says he doesn’t have a sweet tooth. He simply appreciates the ease with which all the desserts are made, and the happy fact that “they’re delicious.” My tongue agrees.

El Mercat Bar de Tapas

101 Gibbs St., Rockville, Md. 240-403-7436. elmercatbardetapas.com. Open: Inside dining and takeout 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Prices: Tapas $5 to $25, paella $14 (small) to $38 (large). Sound check: 81 decibels/Must speak with raised voice. Accessibility: No barriers at entrance; ADA-compliant restroom. Pandemic protocols: Owner says staff are vaccinated but has not requested proof; all workers wear masks.