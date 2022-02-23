As food writer Caroline Hatchett noted, casseroles often are mentioned in American obituaries in remembrance of someone loved and lost. They carry memories of a parent or of a celebration where they were the main feature.

Sure, some aren’t all that tasty. (We won’t be including those recipes here.) Below, you’ll find some warm, cozy casseroles, and perhaps casserole-adjacent recipes, for warding off any lingering chill and soothing your soul.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Chicken Sausage and Three-Cheese Egg Casserole, pictured above. This make-ahead casserole gets even richer from stale croissants. While the recipe itself calls for chicken sausage, you could substitute for pork or lamb sausage as well.

Chile Relleno Casserole. The story of this casserole is bittersweet: Lynda Finch spent all of Christmas Eve preparing dishes for the next day, including a recipe for this casserole, which was to be baked in the morning. She died in her sleep, but her family dutifully followed her instructions for finishing the meal when they arrived; one of her sons said, “I really believe that was her last gift to us.”

Chicken Pot Tot Hotdish. We are here to celebrate the marriage of a chicken pot pie and tater-tot-hotdish in this recipe by cookbook author and Food Network host Molly Yeh.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Cabbage, Sausage and White Bean Casserole. This one’s a casserole because we say it is. In any case, these layers of beans, cabbage and crispy breadcrumbs feel decadent, though nothing in here is particularly fancy or expensive.

Mexican-Style Shrimp Casserole. When Ann Maloney grocery shops, there are ingredients she always grabs. A lot of those ingredients end up in this warm, comforting casserole. She doesn’t remember where she first tasted this, but versions of this dish have been around for a while.

French’s Green Bean Casserole With From-Scratch Mushroom Sauce. Who said this casserole had to be exclusive to Thanksgiving? Those fried onions may be a little harder to find, but if you have some leftover from the holiday, go ahead and make a green bean casserole!

Story continues below advertisement

Caribbean Cottage Pie. Shepherd’s pie is a pretty classic casserole-type dish, but let’s put a little spin on it with this cottage pie. Instead of mashed potatoes on top, you’ve got mashed green plantains. The beef filling spins in a different direction with some bell pepper, corn, cilantro and olives. Bonus: This freezes well.

Curried Cauliflower and Farro Bake. A little warming spice, a little cheese, some hearty grains, beans and cauliflower. This bake is a winner in our book!