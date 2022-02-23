Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

We only have so much kitchen storage and counter space, and yet, sometimes there is kitchen equipment that we think will change our lives. Perhaps you’re stuck contemplating if you really need both a food processor and a blender, and if yes, what kind of blender exactly? What size food processor? Perhaps you’re confused between picking an Instant Pot or a slow-cooker. Maybe you’re trying to replace a beloved tool that has broken and need some tips on what to look for.

Whether you’re thinking about getting a rice cooker, Dutch oven, reusable silicone bags, a stand mixer or an Air Fryer, we’re here to help. Tell us:

1) What do you normally cook? How much time do you spend cooking?

2) What item(s) are you interested in and why?

3) What are your concerns/constraints?

Joining us on chat is Hannah Crowley, an executive editor for ATK reviews and co-host of ATK’s “Gear Heads” on Youtube. She’s written about and reviewed kitchen equipment and ingredients for more than a decade and is passionate about helping people spend their money wisely.

Let’s work together to help you decide whether an item will be a good fit for you!

