So I went on a mission — mostly for myself, but so I could share newfound knowledge with you, too, of course! — to find the best way to clean baking and cooling racks.

My first attempt was to toss them in the dishwasher, which I have lived without for nearly my entire adult life but am now blessed to have. However, as I opened the door, expecting to find shiny metal that looked like new, I was greeted with rust on one of the two pieces of cookware I put through a cycle. I learned the hard way that not all baking and cooling racks are dishwasher safe. Don’t repeat my mistake: Check with the manufacturer first. (However, even stainless steel racks designated as dishwasher safe can rust, so you might be better off with hand-washing regardless.)

After consulting with my colleagues and conducting some Internet research, I realized that the method I usually employed was best:

Fill a rimmed baking sheet with warm soapy water.

Insert the inverted rack and let it soak.

Scrub with a sponge or brush, rinse, and dry.

With that in mind, here are a few extra tips I picked up along the way to make the task as easy as possible:

For particularly grimy or burned-on messes, try using Bar Keepers Friend, Bon Ami or baking soda in lieu of dish soap to restore racks to their former glory. And as my colleague Becky Krystal stated in her deep dive on the truth about soaking dishes, “Let them soak just long enough to make the job easier and not any more — we’re generally talking under an hour.” This primarily keeps you from procrastinating, but it also saves you from potentially damaging your sink or cookware.

When it comes time to scrub, I used to just use the scrubber side of a sponge, which did a decent job. However, I found that the fibers sometimes got stuck in the corners of the grid (though rubbing in the direction of the wires on each side can help limit this). My colleague Olga Massov recently introduced me to the tawashi brush, which already has made a huge difference in getting into the various nooks and crannies. (To the truly meticulous cleaners out there: She also recommends an old toothbrush for the hard-to-reach spots.)

The drying step is pretty self-explanatory, but the holes in the rack can make it difficult to quickly and thoroughly rinse off all of the soap or other cleaner. One technique I use (and I’m not really sure where it came from) is to rub my hand along the rack as the faucet is running, which disperses the water over a wider surface area compared to the small stream, saving both a bit of time and water.