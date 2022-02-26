Long-simmered soups are often packed with rich, concentrated flavor. They’ll make the house smell great for hours. And they’re the kind of recipes that can feed a family for days or be packed up for the freezer for future meals. If this sounds like your idea of an appealing weekend project, here are some options from our archives to consider.

Andouille and Collard Greens Soup With Cornmeal Dumplings, above. As Aaron Hutcherson explains about his recipe, “Ribbons of collard greens get sauteed to jump-start the cooking process and are then simmered until tender, the timing of which can vary depending on the greens themselves and how tender you like them.” The resulting soup is full of smoke and spice, topped with soft dumplings.

Farro, Kale and Peanut Butter Soup. Aaron also puts greens to good use in this vegan soup that’s bulked up with cooked grains and ever-reliable peanut butter. Feel free to switch out the grains and greens to suit your preferences.

Restorative Chicken and Rice Soup. When we think of long-simmered soups, chicken soup is often at the top of the list. This recipe from Olga Massov uses a whole chicken and charred vegetables to create a stupendous stock cooked for as long as 3 hours and enlivened with star anise, cloves, cinnamon and fish sauce.

Split Pea Soup With Leeks and Dill. Split pea soup doesn’t always have the most thrilling reputation. Ellie Krieger’s healthful version, simmered for a good hour-plus, adds vibrancy and elegance with sauteed leeks, plus dill that is used to infuse the broth and as a bright garnish.