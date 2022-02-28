Shrimp Étouffée. Make this meal in just 30 minutes! From our very own recipes editor Ann Maloney, you’ll get this ultra-quick, weeknight friendly dish with the fundamentals of Creole and Cajun cooking: making a roux and harnessing the power of the “trinity” (onion, celery, green bell pepper). And if you’d like to take the trinity in a different direction, make Gumbo z’Herbes.
Oyster Soup. This soup hails from Melissa M. Martin’s cookbook, “Mosquito Supper Club,” named after her restaurant. It’s a recipe passed down from her mother to her and now, to you!
Sazerac. The official drink of New Orleans is a must! And it really is the official drink — legally.
Brennan’s Caribbean Milk Punch. Skip dessert and make this gorgeous punch instead from Brennan’s, a luxurious restaurant in the city.
Red Beans and Rice. Keep it classic, but keep it easy with this simplified version of red beans and rice that comes together in under an hour.
