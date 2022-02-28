Mardi Gras is here! If you’re not going to a celebration, there’s plenty of time to draft up a festive menu to enjoy at home.

King Cake, pictured above. You’ve got to have this fluffy, yeasted cake for Mardi Gras! A simple dough and filling means you can spend your energy decorating and eating it. You might even want this Mardi Gras Punch with it; it’s decorated with the same colored sugars. Or, The Night Tripper cocktail, which gets its name from a nickname for New Orleans musician Dr. John and has a cinnamon syrup to match the flavor of a king cake.

Shrimp Étouffée. Make this meal in just 30 minutes! From our very own recipes editor Ann Maloney, you’ll get this ultra-quick, weeknight friendly dish with the fundamentals of Creole and Cajun cooking: making a roux and harnessing the power of the “trinity” (onion, celery, green bell pepper). And if you’d like to take the trinity in a different direction, make Gumbo z’Herbes.

Oyster Soup. This soup hails from Melissa M. Martin’s cookbook, “Mosquito Supper Club,” named after her restaurant. It’s a recipe passed down from her mother to her and now, to you!

Sazerac. The official drink of New Orleans is a must! And it really is the official drink — legally.

Brennan’s Caribbean Milk Punch. Skip dessert and make this gorgeous punch instead from Brennan’s, a luxurious restaurant in the city.

Red Beans and Rice. Keep it classic, but keep it easy with this simplified version of red beans and rice that comes together in under an hour.

