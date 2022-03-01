Ramona is not your usual host. She bounds out the front door of Will Crick and Nicole Laemers’s home in Hyattsville, Md., collapsing on the porch in a puddle of soft curls and sweetness. Ramona is a salt-and-pepper cockapoo, the furry face of Crick’s budding home-based pizzeria. The dog’s head, topped with a chef’s toque, is featured right there in the logo for Ramona’s Pizza Garden. She’s biting into a gooey slice of pie.

Don’t look for Ramona’s on any list of the best pizza in Washington. The spot doesn’t even have a Yelp page or a listing on DoorDash and UberEats. Ramona’s Pizza Garden is one of the many pop-ups and underground kitchens that owe their existence, at least in part, to the pandemic, perhaps as an emergency moneymaker or an excuse to channel pent-up energy that might have been spent elsewhere during normal times.

But Ramona’s is also a passion project from a guy raised in Connecticut, where pizza has been a way of life since the first wave of Italian immigrants arrived in the late 19th century. Like so many transplants to Washington, Crick felt a primal urge to create a dish that reminded him of home, where his tastes were first formed and forever hardwired in the brain.

At his home over in the Trinidad neighborhood, Michael Turner also has turned his attention to pizza. He and his wife and business partner, Alexandra Bookless Turner, are the proprietors behind June, a pop-up that originally launched in 2017 with a coursed-out menu. Michael grew up in Howard and Baltimore counties in Maryland, where he enjoyed a more-traditional teenage relationship to pizza, by which I mean that he frequented the usual chains and felt absolutely no cosmic duty to make pies as an adult. His pizza obsession started later in life, well after he had already cooked in some of the finest kitchens in the area.

Turner and Crick have their reasons for falling down this particular rabbit hole, at the bottom of which they have, no doubt, found a crush of other chefs, bakers and home cooks arguing over hydration levels, natural starters, water temperature and types of flour. Even before the pandemic, Turner was feeling a “little stagnant,” he told me. He found new life inside the seemingly simple world of pizza, which he would discover is anything but.

Crick, on the other hand, is simply on a mission. His affection for superb Connecticut pies put him on this path, which he plans to follow all the way to the front door of his own pizzeria one day.

Government agencies may not like home-based food businesses, many of which operate without permits or paying taxes, but they are valuable incubators, especially for pizza, which benefits from endless amounts of minute tinkering. If the pandemic has given us anything, it’s time for endless amounts of minute tinkering.

The proof is in the pizzas at Ramona’s and June. They are wholly original creations. They’re also both pan pizzas, even if they don’t strictly adhere to the conventions of Detroit, Sicilian or Chicago-style pies. One of their major advantages is their ability to hold up well in transit, an important trait when picking up a pie on someone’s front porch, many minutes from your own threshold.

“Detroit [pizza] became a thing,” Turner says, matter-of-factly, “because the dough travels. Neapolitan pizza, you have to eat in 90 seconds.”

But the pizzas at Ramona’s and June share a more frustrating characteristic, too: They’re not easy to get. If you thought a seat at Minibar was difficult to secure, try getting your hands on one of these pies. At most, Crick can produce about 32 pizzas a week. The pies are even more precious at June, where, at present, Turner offers his handiwork only once a month. That’s about 37 pizzas every 30 days. The odds, I’m afraid, are not on your side. At least not until these home-based pizzaiolos open their own restaurants.

It’s best to think of these pizzas as quests, not privileges.

A dream job? It’s complicated.

Running a pizza business out of your own home may sound like a dream, but it’s often a fevered one.

The biggest issues are equipment and space. You can make dough with a basic stand mixer, as Crick does at Ramona’s, but it requires time to prepare one batch after another, an exercise that ultimately demands the patience of a Zen master. Plus, once all that dough comes together, it needs somewhere to rest. Both Crick and Turner have purchased second refrigerators just to cold ferment their dough. Turner’s lowboy fridge sits on the hardwood floor in the family’s dining room.

Then there are the ovens. Crick and Turner rely on standard-issue home ovens, which can’t reach the 800-plus temperatures needed to cook a proper Neapolitan pizza. Their chosen pies are more forgiving. They can be baked in pans atop pizza stones in 500-degree ovens, no problem. No one needs to build a brick oven in the backyard.

Pan pizza, a style that more or less reached its apex during the pandemic, is a term that essentially reveals little about itself, other than the fact that it’s not Neapolitan or New York-style pizza. The variations within this broad category are endless, as Turner and Crick ably demonstrate. They have developed recipes and adopted techniques that say something about their skill levels and, to a degree, their personal histories.

Elements of pie

Growing up in Connecticut — first Waterbury and later Middlebury — Crick was surrounded by so much fine pizza he just sort of assumed he would always have easy access to it. Then he moved to the D.C. area in 2012 and learned the truth: Washington was no Connecticut when it came to pizza, at least not the New York-style pies that were common to the towns outside New Haven. He decided to make his own.

Unlike Turner, however, Crick is not a trained chef. He’s a physical education teacher at Barnard Elementary in Washington. He’s been on family leave since November, when Laemers gave birth to Winn, the couple’s first child. Winn’s debut on Ramona Pizza Garden’s Instagram page was a shot of the newborn next to a pie. I don’t think Crick was trying to imply that he loves both equally. But it may be close.

Three years ago, Crick started his pizza education the usual way: He bought books (“Pizza Camp” by Joe Beddia, “Bianco,” by Chris Bianco, “Perfect Pan Pizza,” by Peter Reinhart, among others). He watched every episode of “The Pizza Show.” He scoured pizza forums and, most important, he experimented, one pie after another. But he still couldn’t produce the kind of crispy-yet-floppy rounds he desired. His oven couldn’t reach the necessary temperatures, and the Ooni Pizza Oven that he purchased proved too uneven, 900 degrees in one spot and 400 degrees in another.

So Crick surrendered his pursuit of the pies of his youth. His current pizzas are baked in Detroit pans, but they’re not Detroit pies, even if they have the blackened edges of one.

“My wife was like … ‘With this Detroit pan, every time you make this, it comes out perfect and it’s more consistent,’" Crick tells me. “I didn’t want to necessarily go that route, but she was right.”

He doesn’t use Wisconsin brick cheese, the preferred curds for Detroit pizza. Brick is a tangy, high-fat cheese that releases its oils into the crevice between pan and dough, creating those imposing outer walls, at once buttery and crispy. Crick pulls off a similar effect with a three-cheese blend of cheddar, provolone and mozzarella.

The beauty of Crick’s pizza is its interplay between crackly crust and pillowy crumb. His dough is built with King Arthur’s bread flour, instant yeast, salt and lots of water. It’s fermented between 24 and 48 hours, and when baked, makes for a soft-but-sturdy base for Crick’s toppings, which, in season, may include tomatoes, basil and peppers from the garden that Laemers tends. The home cook has a chef’s sense of balance when topping his pies. His Sal is no ordinary pepperoni pizza: It pairs the slices of dry-cured sausage with red onion, pickled jalapeños and hot honey. It’s no surprise the pie is Crick’s top seller.

“I always have to whisper that: Pepperoni is not so huge back up in Connecticut,” Crick explains. “It’s usually sausage and peppers.”

My favorite pie, so far, may be Crick’s vegetarian combo of tomato, basil and ricotta, with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. The pizza is so gorgeous, with its Jackson Pollock splatter of colors, that you might be tempted to hang it on the wall. But this is art meant for immediate consumption, and I happily did my part.

Pizzamaking by way of fine dining

Turner came to pizza through the world of fine dining. A culinary school graduate with an impressive résumé — he’s worked at Daikaya, Woodberry Kitchen, Volt and several of José Andrés’s restaurants, including Minibar — Turner has spent his entire professional career around chefs and their relentless pursuit of perfection. He tends to view pizza through that lens. He talks about sourcing fresh, stone-milled grains from Migrash Farm in Maryland. He can discuss the finer points of high-extraction bread flours and the autolyze method. He’ll tell you the importance of incorporating a tiny amount of active dry yeast into the dough to improve the texture.

His pizzas are unlike anything I’ve ever had before. They’re naturally leavened, but they’re not acid bombs like the sourdough pizzas at Martha Dear. They incorporate small percentages of rye and spelt, but they’re not whole-wheat pizzas. They’re baked in Detroit pans, but like Crick’s pizzas, they have little to do with Motor City.

Turner doesn’t know how to describe his pies. He’s invokes many different inspirations: Sicilian-style pizza, Roman pizza and Gabriele Bonci, Spanish pan de cristal and even deep-fried sopaipillas. The latter two references give you an idea of what to expect when you bite into Turner’s pizza: a brittle, delicate crackle. The chef’s dough is so wet — its hydration rate is between 80 and 83 percent — that when it bakes, the crust rises into a canyon of crusty air pockets, looking almost like the interior of a croissant, not a pizza.

As you might expect, Turner makes practically everything himself, down to his hot sauce, a fish pepper-based condiment that’s aging in a former Catoctin Creek barrel in the family’s basement. He makes his own pork-and-fennel links for a sublime sausage-and-pickled-banana-peppers pizza whose heat is counterbalanced with mozzarella and pecorino cheeses, onions and fresh basil leaves, the latter applied to the pie right before it’s slipped into a to-go box.

Turner applies not one, not two, not three but five cheeses to his white pizza. He slices and grates the cheese himself, but here’s the thing to remember: He gooses all those melty curds with a variety heat sources, including garlic, black pepper and chile flake, and finishes with a drizzle of local honey. My mouth is watering at the very memory of this pizza.

Because June didn’t start as a pizza pop-up, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the couple of other items on their monthly menu, such as Turner’s elegant cheesecake with cajeta sauce or Bookless Turner’s exquisitely balanced cocktails. These drinks and desserts are reminders that the pair have other ambitions, reflecting their years in the hospitality business, whether in kitchens or behind the bar. When June, the restaurant, eventually debuts in Washington, it won’t be just a pizzeria. It will feature other plates, every bit as creative as Turner’s pizza.

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention that June is named for Michael and Alexandra’s daughter, Juniper. She’s 5 years old, and while she may not greet you at the door with kisses, as Ramona does, she has charms all her own: When I visited the couple’s home in February, she presented me with homemade drawings, neatly stapled into a “Pizza Book.” On Page 6, there’s a drawing of Dad, complete with eyeglasses, using a peel to put a pizza in the oven.

Ramona’s Pizza Garden posts its menus on Instagram (@ramonaspizzagarden), usually in story form, and customers can select a pickup time via direct message or email at ramonaspizzagarden@gmail.com. Pizza prices range from $25 to $37.