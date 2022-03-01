To get flour to the bakery, Andrés had to rent a car in Poland, where he is staying, drive it to the border, transfer the bags to another vehicle that he had rented inside Ukraine and then drive it to its destination. “The car companies, they don’t let you bring them into Ukraine for obvious reasons,” he told The Washington Post in an interview.

The sad truth is that the flour barely made a dent on the bakery’s needs as it tries to feed those fleeing Ukraine or sheltering in place. In a video that Andrés later posted on Twitter, he mentioned that Viktor, the guy who runs the bakery outside Lviv, chuckled about the flour the chef had hauled into Ukraine. Those 200 kilograms equated to about 440 pounds.

“He was laughing about me because he was trying to buy 10,000 kilos,” Andrés said in the video. “They are going through a lot of flour.”

The chef’s flour mission is just one small achievement among WCK’s larger efforts to feed Ukrainian refugees and others inside the increasingly war-torn country. The nonprofit, which found its purpose on Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, has established outposts at eight border crossings in Poland, where they have already served more than 37,000 meals to refugees. WCK is also financially supporting restaurants in five cities and two border crossings inside Ukraine, according to information supplied by the nonprofit. What’s more, the organization is establishing meal distribution points in other countries, including Hungary, Moldova and Romania.

Checking in from outside Lviv in Ukraine! I’m at this amazing bakery that is working with @WCKitchen to feed refugees fleeing Ukraine & also the community still here…They are baking so much we are going to bring them more flour. Take a look at the operation! #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZlRT56jSyu — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 1, 2022

Andrés is quick to point out that many others are working to feed Ukrainians, too.

“We are the tip of the iceberg. A lot of things are happening,” he said. “The Polish government is doing their part. Individual organizations. The mayors of local towns.”

“These people are very proud, and proud in a good way, and they are taking this as their responsibility,” the chef added. “We’re not here to take from anybody. We’re here to support everybody and empower them like we do everywhere we go.”

The WCK model was established in 2017 on Puerto Rico, where locals were without power, water and fresh food for weeks on end as the government struggled to get the island’s infrastructure back online. Everywhere that Andrés and WCK go, they partner with food trucks, restaurants and catering companies to serve fresh meals in disaster areas where access to such food can be in limited supply. This model helps the organization invest in the local economy and engage with the community at the same time.

WCK hasn’t had any supply issues yet at its Polish sites, though chief executive Nate Mook said the nonprofit is nonetheless sending in equipment from its headquarters in Spain.

“The Spanish postal service loaned an Airbus 330 cargo plane that we are landing tomorrow here in Poland,” Mook told The Post. “So that’s filled up with a number of our supplies: paella pans, food transport and a number of other supplies that we’re bringing in. . . As we potentially need to set up some of our own kitchens, we’ll have those supplies.”

So far, WCK has been serving a lot of soup and stews, Andrés said, even ramen. The refugees have gratefully received these hot broths, as temperatures have dipped below zero in Ukraine and Poland. “Soups, in these freezing temperatures, are highly needed for everybody, especially for people who have been walking for hours, if not days,” Andrés said.

On the ground in Ukraine: WCK’s @natemook reports in tonight as we distribute food to families while they wait hours and hours to cross the border into Poland. #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/galLMlKlWJ — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 1, 2022

Early in the morning on Tuesday, Mook was in Ukraine, near the Polish border crossing at Kroscienko, where hundreds of cars were waiting 20 hours or more to enter the county and find some sort of safety. He and David Greene, the former host of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” were passing out fresh fruit, sandwiches and chocolate in temperatures that dipped to minus-11 degrees Fahrenheit. Either Mook or Greene would drive a car filled with supplies, while the other would pass out food. When the man handing out food got too cold, or his hands started to go numb, the two would switch roles.

“I think a lot of folks were nervous,” Mook said. “Everybody doesn’t really know what’s going to happen next. The families that we spoke with, they’ve left everything, and maybe they have an idea where they’re headed, maybe they have friends or family in Poland or in Europe that they can go to. Or maybe not. Maybe they’re just trying to get across the border and figure out their next steps. But nobody really knows when they’ll be able to go back. Nobody really knows if their home will be there when they return.”

In his first days in Poland and Ukraine, Andrés has witnessed a lot of heartbreak, too.