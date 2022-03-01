Mardi Gras is a time of excess, and these New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are perfect. This decadent recipe will exceed all reasonable fat and cholesterol levels — I let myself have it about once a year.

For those unfamiliar with the dish, it’s actually not “barbecue,” but rather a skillet preparation in which jumbo or extra-large shrimp is quickly cooked in sticks of butter, ample Worcestershire sauce, plenty of black pepper, lemon and Creole spices.

Story continues below advertisement

Barbecue shrimp has long been associated with New Orleans, but in 2001, Times-Picayune dining critic Gene Bourg wrote that it is actually from the Midwest “given by a visiting Chicagoan to the late Pascal Radosta. It was a runaway success at Pascal's Manale, the Uptown restaurant that Radosta operated with his uncle, Frank Manale.”

In 1954, Pascal’s Manale restaurant added the shrimp to its menu and has held its recipe as a guarded secret ever since. Even when cookbook author Poppy Tooker was working on “Pascal’s Manale Cookbook: A Family Tradition,” she was unable to secure it. Instead, she included a recipe, which she described as very close to Manale’s version.

Advertisement

Today, variations can be found on many restaurant menus in New Orleans and beyond, with each chef putting their stamp on it. It is always served with crispy French bread for dipping in the rich sauce.

One of my favorite versions is from Mr. B’s Bistro. In 2017, I watched then-Mr. B’s Bistro executive chef Michelle McRaney make it at a food demonstration at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. I wrote about it then, and I’ve been making it this way ever since. On that spring day five years ago, McRaney, a generous, gifted chef who died in 2021, offered a few tips for getting it just right.

The biggest mistake people make is overcooking the shrimp, McRaney told me. She advised medium-high heat, so you can quickly melt the butter into the spicy sauce and get the shrimp just right.

Story continues below advertisement

Her other tips:

Advertisement

Use the freshest, biggest shrimp you can find or afford, jumbo or at least extra large are best. Smaller shrimp will cook too quickly.

Watch out for saltiness. Use unsalted butter and a low-salt Creole or Cajun seasoning (or make your own seasoning blend ) to avoid adding too much.

Don’t rush the butter, add bits and gently stir, letting the butter melt before adding more to allow the sauce to emulsify and become creamy.

Traditionally, barbecue shrimp is made with head-on shrimp. That makes for messy eating, but the heads add flavor to the broth. You can, however, peel them if you can’t deal with the shells. (Pascal Manale’s serves it with a bib!)

When I make this at home, I’m always in danger of filling up on crusty, warm bread dipped in the sauce. And while it’s a great appetizer, when I eat it as a meal, I pair it with a salad of lightly dressed greens, and maybe, a glass of sparkling wine.

Happy Mardi Gras!

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTE: Don’t use small or medium shrimp or you will end up with overcooked crustaceans. Extra large (23-30 per pound) or jumbo (13-21 per pound) are best.

Advertisement

Storage Notes: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds extra-large shrimp (23/30 per pound), with heads and peel on (see NOTE)

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemons)

2 teaspoons finely ground black pepper

2 teaspoons fresh cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

1 teaspoon minced or finely grated garlic

12 ounces (3 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into roughly 1/2-inch cubes

Crusty, warmed French bread, for serving

Step 1

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, combine the shrimp, Worcestershire, lemon juice, ground and freshly cracked black pepper, Creole seasoning and garlic. Cook, tossing and moving shrimp until they turn pink and start to curl, about 1 minute on each side.

Step 2

Add the butter, a few cubes at a time, stirring frequently, but gently, and adding more only after each addition completely melts. Do not let the mixture come to a boil; adjust the heat as needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Step 3

When all of the butter has melted, remove the skillet from the heat. Divide the shrimp evenly in each bowl and spoon sauce over each portion. Serve with plenty of crispy, warm bread for dipping.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (about 8 shrimp, 1/2 cup sauce)

Calories: 697; Total Fat: 67 g; Saturated Fat: 42 g; Cholesterol: 306 mg; Sodium: 573 mg; Carbohydrates: 9 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 13 g

Advertisement

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Mr. B’s Bistro Cookbook” by Cindy Brennan (Mr. Bistro’s Inc, 2014).

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.