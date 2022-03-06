Granted, it comes together more like a savory pancake, with a batter that also includes a little baking soda (boosted by vinegar) for lift and turmeric and nutritional yeast for color and earthy, nutty flavor. In the pan, too, it gives you those telltale bubbles on one side and light browning on the other before you slide a spatula underneath for the turning.

Rather than flip it all the way over, though, you add your filling — in this case, mushrooms, spinach and cherry tomatoes, but it could be whatever else you like — and fold the omelet over the mixture.

Before you serve, there’s one more step, an important one. Previous recipes of this type I’ve tried have resulted in something with a texture too dry for my liking. In this one, author Saskia Sidey smartly has you turn off the heat after you fold the omelet — and then cover the pan for a few minutes to finish cooking, gently.

The result: crisp edges and a slightly custardy interior, helping this omelet live up to its name — at least to me. If you’d feel better calling it a pancake, that’s cool, too. Just make sure to eat it when it’s fresh and warm; that perfect texture doesn’t last upon refrigeration, so this is no time to create leftovers, whatever they’re called.

If you love vegan cheese, feel free to sprinkle some over the omelets before folding them, but these are great — and very filling — without it.

Active time: 25 mins; Total time: 35 mins

Storage Notes: These are best eaten immediately after they’re made.

Ingredients

For the filling:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

8 ounces oyster, cremini or any other mushrooms, trimmed and chopped

2 cups lightly packed (2 1/2 ounces) baby spinach leaves

1 cup (4 ounces) cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

For the omelets:

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (3 1/2 ounces) chickpea flour

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup oat milk, almond milk or other unsweetened plant-based milk

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sunflower oil or another neutral oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley and/or dill (optional)

Step 1

Make the filling: In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the spinach and tomatoes and cook, stirring, until the spinach is fully wilted, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then remove from the heat, transfer to a bowl and wipe out the skillet if needed. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper as needed.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk together the chickpea flour, nutritional yeast, salt, turmeric, garlic powder and baking soda. In a measuring cup with a spout, combine the plant-based milk and vinegar and slowly pour into the bowl with the chickpea flour mixture, whisking constantly, until you have a smooth batter. Taste, and season with more salt as needed.

Step 3

Make the omelets: In the same now-empty nonstick pan over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Pour in half the batter and immediately swirl the pan to coat the bottom. Cook until the omelet starts to look brown and crispy on the bottom and the top changes from shiny to a matte finish, with lots of small holes on the surface, about 2 minutes. Add half of the filling to one side of the omelet, then fold the other side of the omelet over the filling.

Step 4

Turn off the heat, cover the pan with a lid and let the omelet steam for 5 minutes. Transfer the omelet to a plate and repeat the process with the remaining batter, adding more oil if needed.

Serve warm, with a sprinkling of parsley and/or dill, if you’d like.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 omelet, with filling), based on

Calories: 432; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 854 mg; Carbohydrates: 44 g; Dietary Fiber: 10 g; Sugar: 12 g; Protein: 19 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Broke Vegan: Speedy” by Saskia Sidey (Aster, 2021).

Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.