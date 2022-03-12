Any way you slice it, pie is worthy of our admiration, especially for its shape-shifting properties that can go sweet or savory. Or big or small. Crust or no crust. Pie plate or skillet. Chock full of meat or vegan. Full of fruit or pudding.

You’ll find all these options and more in this selection of recipes from our archives. (For even more recipes, check out our Pi Day roundups from 2021, 2020 and 2019.)

Key Lime Pie. Don’t fret about finding key limes. Bottled key lime juice and regular limes power the creamy filling made with sweetened condensed milk and poured over a graham cracker crust.

No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie. Channel some more tropical vibes with this coconut pie in which you get about as much of the whipped cream topping as you do the pudding filling. Reader favorite Chocolate Cream Pie captures a lot of the same qualities.

Vegetable Pot Pie. Use a store-bought or homemade vegan crust so that you can offer a meat- and dairy-free version of this comfort food favorite.

No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake. Pumpkin only in fall? Not in my house, and my no-oven-required recipe would be welcome in warmer weather, too. The filling is a silken blend of cream cheese, canned pumpkin and whipped cream.

Spanakopita Pie. A crust made with phyllo creates an elegantly frilly edge to cradle a cheese and greens filling that can be customized any number of ways. Chicken Pot Pie With Phyllo is another way to use this freezer staple.

Vegetarian Frito Pie. This kid-friendly skillet pie has only three must-have ingredients — corn chips, shredded cheese and vegetarian chili (canned or homemade). Then go to town topping however you want. Caribbean Cottage Pie, made with a spiced ground beef filling and topped with pureed plantains is also assembled in a skillet.

Cornish Pasties. More of a fan of hand pies? Let Olga Massov teach you how to make this staple of the Cornwall region of England.

Apple Pie Parfaits. This recipe channels the spirit and flavors of a classic pie but in a simpler and leaner format.