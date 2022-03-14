As St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, we’re bound to see a wash of bright green decorations everywhere. But that doesn’t mean you need to be drinking green beers and eating green-tinted items!

Instead, opt for Irish cuisine, with new twists and classics, to celebrate the day. Below, you’ll find a sampling of options from food to drinks.

Beef and Stout Stew, pictured above. As the weather still dips into late-day chills, a hearty stew is just the ticket. And, if you’d like something a little lighter, make Irish Stew, instead, a lamb-based, brothier cousin.

Whole-Wheat Soda Bread. What do you want alongside that stew? A slice of hearty, wheaty soda bread with salted butter spread on top.

Shepherd’s Pie. A classic shepherd’s pie topped with mashed potato is perfect for cool evenings and will taste great alongside a good beer.

The Newmarket Fashioned. This gorgeous twist on an Old Fashioned is from the Bang Bang Bar at the Teeling Distillery in Dublin. What’s different? A warm, spiced syrup.

Precision Pilot. Take Irish blended whiskey and make this beautiful take on a Negroni, with a touch of Campari and Lillet rose for brightness and bitterness.

Potted Prawns. Adapted from “Irish Pantry: Traditional Breads, Preserves, and Goodies to Feed the Ones You Love,” this recipe only needs 8 ingredients and takes very little hands on work.

