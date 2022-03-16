Buffalo Wings, pictured above. You like the classics: It’s Buffalo wings, any day. These ultra-crunchy wings are IT. Make sure to check out Aaron Hutcherson’s guide to wings to make them exactly the way you want, whether that means oil-fried, air-fried or oven-baked.

Story continues below advertisement

Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip. Tap into nostalgia with this throwback dish that’s unapologetically salty, creamy, rich, spicy, delicious. Becky Krystal even suggests adding just a little pickled jalapeño for an extra briny zip of flavor.

Buffalo Chicken Potatoes. Want to try a fun new twist? Stuff potatoes with a potato-Buffalo chicken mix, and dig in.

Advertisement

Buffalo Chickpea Nachos. Want to keep it totally vegan? This is the recipe you want! Chickpeas meet Buffalo sauce for this delicious cheesy pileup, sans dairy cheese.

Veggie Buffalo Spread. Want to dial it back a notch? The thing about Buffalo dip is sometimes, all the richness and saltiness doesn’t actually allow you to home in on the delicious Buffalo flavor. Enter this veggie spread where chopped raw veggies offer a counterpoint to all the creamy goodness.