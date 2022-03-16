I knew I wanted a cheesecake that was smooth as silk, not overly sweet and achievable by even cheesecake novices who may be wary of the water bath they’re often baked in. Then it was a matter of researching, reaching out to all the other smart people I know and, of course, making lots of cheesecakes.

Way back in 1996, cookbook author Andrew Schloss published in The Post several recipes using a low-and-slow baking method, in which the cheesecakes bake in a 200-degree oven for 6 to 8 hours. This eliminates the need for a water bath, which is designed to keep the batter below the temperature at which water boils (212 degrees), to prevent a cracked, grainy cheesecake. At 200 degrees, that risk is moot. Many recipes instruct you to pull out a cheesecake once it registers 150 degrees, but in testing the low-and-slow method, I never found that the cake got higher than around 180 degrees (the temperature at which custards set). And I got nothing but a still gently wobbly cheesecake that set to perfection after cooling and chilling. To me, the trade-off in time — almost all of it hands off — was well worth the end result.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

I tweaked almost all the ingredients in Schloss’s original brandy cheesecake to achieve an alcohol-optional dessert that is rich and creamy with a lightened texture just this side of fluffy. Instead of relying only on cream cheese (pro tip, go to Costco for the three-pound bricks of Philadelphia brand), I swapped in some heavy cream and sour cream for an ethereal filling which a fork glides through like a hot knife through butter.

Along the way, I got help and inspiration from others. I followed the lead of cookbook author Erin Jeanne McDowell, who assembles her cheesecake using a food processor. The ease and resulting smoothness cannot be beat. Erin, as well as Washington chefs Matt Adler and Alex Levin, gave me suggestions on pans, crust formulas and removal techniques. Ditto my colleague G. Daniela Galarza, who urged me to give up the springform in favor of a regular cake pan (see the notes at the bottom of the recipe for this option). And to ensure I had well and truly nailed it, I handed the recipe over to recipes editor Ann Maloney and a nonstaff tester (hey, Debi!). Success.

So now that the hard work is done, there’s only one cheesecake question you need to ask yourself: What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Recipe notes: Philadelphia is our preferred brand of cream cheese. Stabilizers in cream cheese vary from brand to brand, and this is the one nationally available label that will get you consistent results. Be sure it’s at soft room temperature — place on the counter for at least a few hours or, even better, overnight or the whole day.

The cheesecake needs 6 to 8 hours to bake, plus an overnight chill, so it’s best made 1 day in advance. The cheesecake can be covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.

Story continues below advertisement

Ingredients

For the crust

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more, softened, for greasing the pan

3 1/2 ounces (100 grams) chocolate wafers or graham crackers (from about 15 wafers or 7 graham crackers)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

For the filling

1 1/2 pounds (3 packages/680 grams) full-fat cream cheese, preferably Philadelphia brand, at soft room temperature

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

1 cup (240 milliliters) heavy cream, at room temperature

1/2 cup (113 grams) sour cream, at room temperature

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 tablespoons liqueur, such as brandy, Grand Marnier or amaretto (optional)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 200 degrees. Generously grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch round springform cake pan with softened butter. Cut out a circle of parchment and use it to line the bottom of the pan, if desired (this is especially helpful if you want to be able to easily remove the cake from a pan with a recessed base, as opposed to a pedestal-style). Set the pan on a large, rimmed baking sheet to catch any leaks and help move the pan in and out of the oven.

Advertisement

Step 2

Make the crust: In the bowl of a food processor with a capacity of at least 7 cups (1.7 liters), process the chocolate wafers or graham crackers and granulated sugar until combined, about 30 seconds. Add the melted butter and process until the crumbs are damp, about 30 seconds more, stopping to scrape down the sides and check for dry crumbs. (Alternatively, in a medium bowl, combine the crumbs, butter and sugar and mix with a flexible spatula or with your hands.)

Story continues below advertisement

Step 3

Transfer the crumbs to the prepared pan and, using your fingers or the bottom of a dry measuring cup, press firmly into the bottom of the pan and about 1/4 inch up the sides.

Step 4

Make the filling: Wipe out, rinse and dry the food processor bowl. In the bowl, combine the cream cheese, sugar, heavy cream, sour cream, eggs, liqueur, if using, vanilla and lemon juice. Process until the mixture is smooth, 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and to check for lumps of cream cheese. Remove the bowl from the processor base and scrape down the sides one more time.

Advertisement

Step 5

Pour the cream cheese mixture into the prepared pan. If you see a lot of bubbles on top, gently pop them with a fork or knife tip.

Story continues below advertisement

Step 6

Transfer the pan with the baking sheet under it to the oven and bake for 6 to 8 hours. The cake will still jiggle slightly when shaken, the top will range from fairly pale to light golden and the surface should be free of cracks, though you may have a few small air bubbles. An instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the cake should reach at least 150 degrees and no more than 200 degrees (it will probably be somewhere around 180 degrees).

Step 7

Transfer the cake pan to a wire rack and cool until barely warm, 90 minutes to 2 hours. During this time, the cake should pull away from the sides of the pan. If not, address any stuck areas by running a small butter knife around the edges. Transfer to the refrigerator to cool for at least overnight, covering after the first few hours.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Step 8

When ready to serve, remove the sides of the pan from the cake. If desired, slide the chilled cake directly onto a serving platter using a large cake or offset spatula (this is simpler if you’ve used a pan with a pedestal-style base). If you’ve lined the pan with parchment, slide a long knife between the cake and the parchment paper. Pull out the parchment and place the cake on a serving plate. You can also serve the cake from the base of any style of springform pan. Cut with a long, sharp knife dipped in warm water to prevent sticking.

NOTES

If you’d rather use a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or a hand mixer with a large bowl to make the batter, work on low speed, first beating the cream cheese until smooth. Then beat in the sugar, followed by the heavy cream, sour cream, liqueur, if using, vanilla and lemon juice, scraping down the bowl as needed. Add the eggs, one at a time, ensuring each is incorporated before adding the next.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If you want to make this cake in a standard cake pan, generously grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch round cake pan with softened butter. Cut out a circle of parchment and use it to line the bottom of the pan. Then, bake as directed.

To invert the cheesecake from the cake pan (or from a springform pan, if you don’t want to serve it on the base), slightly warm the bottom of the pan to warm the fat in the crust and ensure an easier release. You can use a kitchen torch, set the pan on a warm, wet towel or place it over a burner set to low — just a few seconds will do. Cover the pan with a sheet of parchment paper, wax paper or plastic wrap and an inverted plate. Holding the plate tight to the pan, invert both. If the cake doesn’t come out, don’t panic, just heat the bottom of the pan a few more seconds and try again.

Remove the pan and the parchment, if you lined the pan with it. (You can refrigerate the upside-down cake until you are ready to serve, if desired.) Invert a serving plate over the cheesecake and then flip the whole thing so the crust is back on the bottom. Remove the top plate and the paper or plastic wrap. Cut with a long, sharp knife dipped in warm water to prevent sticking, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nutrition Information

Per serving (using chocolate wafers), based on 20

Calories: 261; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 12 g; Cholesterol: 96 mg; Sodium: 190 mg; Carbohydrates: 16 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 14 g; Protein: 4 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal, inspired by a 1996 Post recipe by Andrew Schloss.

Tested by Becky Krystal, Ann Maloney and Debi Suchman; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.