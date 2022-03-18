The applicant hopes to trademark the logo for Uncle Vanya, a food service business that does not appear to exist, although news reports have widely (perhaps wildly) speculated that the company might replace the 850 McDonald’s stores within Russia’s borders.

Last week, Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, bid good riddance to the American hamburger chain, which has become an essential part of Russian life over the past 30 years. Volodin suggested that Russian-branded restaurants should take over the abandoned Mickey D’s locations as part of the government’s threat to nationalize Western companies that have exited Russia since the start of the war with Ukraine.

“They announced they are closing. Well, okay, close. But tomorrow in those locations we should have not McDonald’s, but Uncle Vanya’s,” Volodin said.

The Uncle Vanya trademark filing offers few details other than its classification under restaurants, self-service restaurants, cafeterias and the like. The application was filed by Aleksander Vladimirovich Leonov, who, according to his LinkedIn profile, is the owner of IP Pro Law, a company that “has well-established business relations with Russian and Eurasian Patent Offices.” The firm’s offices are, incidentally, just a few blocks from a McDonald’s in Moscow.

The law firm, says Josh Gerben, founder of Gerben Intellectual Property, is likely to be fronting for someone else, perhaps a squatter who hopes to trademark the name, Uncle Vanya, and then sell it to a McDonald’s wannabe in Russia.

“This is somebody that might have seen … the member of Parliament make this speech where he talks about making McDonald’s Uncle Vanya’s, and he thinks, ‘I’ve got a great idea. Let me file a trademark application for this,’ ” Gerben told The Washington Post. “This is the way squatters think: ‘I’ll sell it to someone.’ ”

The Uncle Vanya application wasn’t the only one to try to muscle in on McDonald’s intellectual property in Russia, Gerben said. Another applicant wants to trademark the name McDonald’s written in Cyrillic letters, while another is looking to trademark “McDuck,” which Gerben said is “slang for McDonald’s in Russia.” But neither of these applications included a logo, which may explain why the Uncle Vanya filing got so much media attention.

The Uncle Vanya logo is supposed to be the Cyrillic letter “B.” The English equivalent would be the letter “V,” as in an abbreviation for Vanya, a common name in Russia and the avuncular namesake of Anton Chekhov’s 1897 play. But as Twitter commenters have pointed out, the “designer” of the Uncle Vanya logo looks to have done little more than take McDonald’s Golden Arches, turn them on their side and affix a yellow bar to the base.

McDonald’s did not respond to a request for comment.

They literally just slapped the McDonald's logo onto a yellow rectangle, they have to be trolling, right ? pic.twitter.com/TS7NIVYGTw — GeoPolEnjoyer_420 (@CEOofBeingHomo) March 16, 2022

Russia has a history of “copyright infringement, trademark counterfeiting,” according to the International Trade Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The country remains on the administration’s priority watch list.

But those concerns have spiked in recent weeks, said Gerben. It started when Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development threatened to suspend trademark and patent rights, according to TASS, the state news agency. Then in early March, Gerben said, the Russian government issued a decree that said any person or business in Russia that uses a patent owned by a company based in a country unfriendly to Russia will face no economic consequences.

Some trademark and patent attorneys weren’t too concerned, however, until recently when a Russian court ruled that anyone can use the trademarks for Peppa Pig, the British children’s animated series, without punishment. The judge in the case reportedly cited “unfriendly actions of the United States of America and affiliated foreign countries” as part of the decision.

“That Peppa Pig decision turned a lot of heads because it really gave a signal that the courts have probably been ordered to start to allow the piracy of, and the infringement of, IP owned by Western companies,” Gerben told The Post.

This is an unprecedented period for many U.S. companies. It’s the first time in many decades that the United States is battling — with, at the moment, sanctions, weapons and rhetoric — a country in which many American companies do business. One way that President Vladimir Putin can fight back against the crippling economic sanctions is to seize the assets of businesses hostile to Russia, including their intellectual property such as logos and slogans, Gerben said.

Putin has already said he considers the sanctions a “declaration of war.”

“If you’re Putin and you want to make a point, you will just turn these McDonald’s into something that’s a little bit more Russian and you will operate them,” the attorney said. “You will find someone to operate them.”

There is precedent for seizing foreign assets during wartime. The U.S. government established offices that seized control of “enemy-owned property in the United States” during World War I and World War II. It included property owned by German and Japanese companies.

“We’re at an economic war at the very least,” Gerben said. The seizure of property, including trademarks, “is a tactic that has been used before,” he added. “This is definitely going to be an issue” in Russia.

In the future, if the war continues, the McDonald’s locations in Russia could be seized and operated under a new name. But that name might not necessarily be Uncle Vanya. It could be McDuck, McDonald’s, spelled in Cyrillic letters, or something else altogether.

Olga Massov contributed to this report.