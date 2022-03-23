Chocolate Orange Swiss Roll With Whipped Cream and Ganache, pictured above. If you’ve never made a Swiss roll cake, now is the time! With Jessie Sheehan’s careful instructions, and a little patience, you can make this beautiful roll with citrusy chocolate flavors.

Carrot Cake With Brown Butter-Cream Cheese Frosting. This carrot cake beats all the rest with its rich, brown butter-cream cheese frosting, fragrant combination of cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, nutmeg and powdered ginger, and add-ins such as toasted nuts and raisins. Plus, it’s absolutely loaded with carrots.

Chinese Egg Tarts. These teeny tiny tarts are absolutely delicious. In this recipe, you’ll be making your own tart dough from scratch to get that flaky texture just right. You’ll need little tart tins for these to turn out correctly.

Chocolate Mousse Cake. This cake is as incredibly rich as it is airy, with an extra-light sponge, a fluffy mousse filling, a glossy ganache layer and optional sprinkles. If you do want to make it easier, bake the sponge the day before.

Royal Wedding Cake. It’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake, but the do-at-home version! You can break this one up, too, by making the buttercream in advance. Light, lemony sponge is brushed with elderflower liqueur, filled with lemon curd and, frosted. If you like, top it with edible flowers.

Black Olive and Honey Gluten-Free Bread. Gluten-free bread can sometimes be dense or gummy; this one is anything but! Fashioned after the honey buns in her village in the Basque region of Spain, this recipe from cookbook author Aran Goyoaga is excellent and completely void of gluten. And you can leave out the olives and caraway seeds, if you’d like a simpler loaf.

Sourdough Bread (Due Pane). The pandemic brought out the home baker in many of us, and if you haven’t given sourdough a go yet, perhaps now is the time. You can make your own starter, or ask for one from a friend, and then follow the steps here to a delicious loaf.