GREAT VALUE

Klinker Brick Bricks & Roses Rosé 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Lodi, Calif., $16

This early entrant in the annual rush of rosés suggests there will be great warm-weather sipping ahead. This is a Rhône-style blend of grenache, mourvèdre, carignan and syrah grown in certified sustainable vineyards along the Mokelumne River in California’s Lodi region. Bright and lively, the wine swings from cantaloupe to strawberry to watermelon and back again. ABV: 11.6 percent. BW: 525 grams (Average).

Distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at 1 West Dupont Circle Wine & Liquors, Martin’s Tavern, Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Emmy Squared, Hook Hall, Kaz Sushi Bistro, McReynold’s Liquors, Rodman’s, Washington Wine & Liquor. Available in Maryland at Atlantic Food & Spirits in Catonsville.

Bonterra Equinox Red 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

California, $16

Bonterra, part of the Fetzer Vineyards portfolio, has been a leading proponent of organic and biodynamic viticulture since its founding in 1987. Late last year, Bonterra became the world’s first organically farmed, Climate Neutral Certified wine brand. This Equinox Red is a blend of petite sirah and merlot, with a splash of zinfandel, sourced from Paso Robles, Mendocino and Lake County. Lively, fruity and savory, with plum and blackberry notes, this is a delicious wine for casual sipping or to pair with grilled foods. Organic. Alcohol by volume: 14.5. BW: 540 grams (Average).

Distributed by in the District and Maryland by RNDC, in Northern Virginia by Service Distributing: Available in the District at 1 West Dupont Circle Wine & Liquors, Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Eye Street Cellars, Harris Teeter (Kalorama); Mom’s Organic Market, Safeway (L Street). Available in Maryland at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis; Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; Kings Contrivance Liquor Shop in Columbia; LAX Wine Beer & Spirits in Beltsville; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Giant Food (various locations), Harris Teeter (various locations).

Ridgeback Wines Lion Hound Sauvignon Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Paarl, South Africa, $16

Zesty and vibrant, this wine features some of the grassy assertiveness familiar to fans of New Zealand sauvignon blanc, but with broader mouthfeel and ripeness. It finishes with refreshing notes of lime zest. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 415 grams (Light).

Imported by Artisans & Vines, distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines, in Virginia by LK Wine Tours & Sales: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Calvert Woodley, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Timber Pizza. Available in Maryland at Apple Greene Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Bella’s in Annapolis; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Bradley Food & Beverage, Capital Beer & Wine, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; DeliClub, Knowles Station Wine & Co., Old Town Market in Kensington; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Greenbelt Co-Op in Greenbelt; Hair o’ the Dog in Easton; Market at the Charles in La Plata; Mill Station Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Quarry Wine & Spirits in Baltimore; Rodman’s in White Flint; Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-Op in Takoma Park; Vineyards Elite in Pikesville; the Winery in Kent Island. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie; Balducci’s in McLean; Murphy Beverage in Winchester.

King Estate Inscription Pinot Noir 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Willamette Valley, Ore., $22

This is on the weightier side of Willamette pinot, with the dark cherry and berry flavors of marine-sediment soils dominating. Hints of sarsaparilla and spice add interest. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 653 grams (Average).

Distributed in the District and Maryland by RNDC, in Virginia by Virginia Imports: Available in the District at Bobby Van’s Grill, the Capital Grille, Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, Cinder, Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Dolce Vita, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Surfside, the Point, Tony & Joes. Available in Maryland at Blackwall Hitch, Festival Wine & Spirits, Smashing Grapes in Annapolis; Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; Highland Wine & Spirits in Highland; Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Pine Orchard Liquors, Stella Notte in Ellicott City; Urbana Liquors in Urbana, Xenia Greek Kouzina in Columbia. Available in Virginia at Blackwall Hitch in Alexandria; Bollywood Bistro (Fairfax, Great Falls); Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, Seasons 52 in Tysons; Oak Stone Craft Pizza and Bar in Winchester; Roots Provisions & Grocery in McLean; Total Wine & More (various locations).

Alberto Orte A Portela Mencía 2015

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Valdeorras, Spain, $26

Valdeorras, in northwestern Spain, is best known for white wine made from the godello grape. This red is mencía, which is associated with the Bierzo region just to the east. Valdeorras is cooler than Bierzo, so this wine has less heft and more finesse than its neighbor. While it has a few years’ bottle age, I recommend decanting for an hour or two to let the wine express itself. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 410 grams (Light).

Imported by Olé & Obrigado; distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus, by special order in Virginia through Salveto: Available in the District at Albi, Black Salt, Etabli, Grand Cata (Shaw), Joe’s Seafood, McClellan’s Retreat, Pearson’s, Tail Up Goat, Wardman Wines. Available in Maryland at Wine Merchant in Lutherville; Wine Source in Baltimore.