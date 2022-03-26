Want more arugula recipes? Head to the Recipe Finder for plenty of other options.

Cantaloupe Salad With Arugula and Crispy Prosciutto. With just a handful of star ingredients, this salad is greater than the sum of its parts. There’s salty umami from the crispy prosciutto, succulent cantaloupe brings fruity sweetness, the arugula lends a vegetable bite, and it all gets tossed in a simple white balsamic vinaigrette.

Roasted Cauliflower Salad With Chickpeas, Red Pepper and Arugula. This salad is hearty enough to be served as a main course — perhaps with some crusty bread on the side — or it would make a great side for roasted poultry, fish or meat (or as Ellie Krieger suggests, a slice of pizza).

Spaghetti With Anchovy, Lemon and Arugula. This riff on a Jamie Oliver recipe proves that arugula isn’t just for salads. Toss just-cooked pasta with a simple sauce and lots of fresh arugula for a quick weeknight dinner.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Fried Halloumi, Arugula and Tomato Salad With Avocado and Sweet Potatoes. This recipe from Yasmin Khan’s “Ripe Figs” had me at “fried halloumi,” which gives the edges “a bit of crunch and caramelized flavor,” Daniela Galarza says in her introduction to the dish. In addition, “arugula leaves add a lacy texture, tomatoes offer their juices and creamy avocado chunks offset the tangy cheese,” she says.

Pappardelle With Arugula Pumpkin Seed Pesto. While pesto is traditionally basil, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese, this version uses spicy arugula (with a bit of parsley), pumpkin seeds and aged Gouda for a twist on the classic. Silky, fresh pappardelle is an ideal platform for this nontraditional flavor combination.

Cod With Arugula and Charred Scallion Vinaigrette. The green gets tossed with a smoky charred scallion vinaigrette that works as a bed for cod. The whole recipe comes together in just 20 minutes, making it a great option for busy nights.