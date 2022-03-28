Peel, dunk, devour. Peel, dunk, devour. The routine is so familiar, and so is the sauce, providing a sweet, smoky, slightly spicy counterpoint to the crispy chicken. I’m sitting in my car, alone, in the vast parking lot of a strip center in Clinton, Md. Should I look up from my container, I’d be staring straight into the entrance of a tattoo parlor. I couldn’t be happier. Something about these flavors softens my mood and tears down the walls that I erect to get through the day. Wings and mumbo sauce, I’ve come to understand, are my weighted blanket.

Like many street-corner carryouts that specialize in the famous D.C. combo, This is Seafood is owned and operated by Chinese Americans. Unlike at many street-corner carryouts, these owners don’t want to share their full names out of fear of the Chinese government. It’s a long, complicated story, one that I grasp only in the margins, in those murky spaces where people from different backgrounds, and who speak different languages, try to understand one another. But the story begins in China, in the 1980s, when Karen was a young girl.

Karen is the proprietor of This is Seafood. You’ll find her behind the counter practically every day of the week, running orders to the hungry customers who wait inside the small storefront for their containers of fried whiting, loaded fries, shrimp po’ boys, wings and dozens of other dishes, most of which are pulled crisp and golden from the deep fryer. Karen’s a pro at this: friendly, attentive, quick with an apology when things go wrong. Regulars call her Miss Karen. It’s a sign of respect.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Karen has been working in restaurants since the late 1980s, when she and a relative opened a Chinese takeout joint in Decatur, Ga., following a path blazed by countless immigrants before them. How Karen, her sister and her parents landed in Georgia — more than 8,000 miles from their hometown in China’s Fujian province — is a tale grounded in fear, and state control.

She still remembers the day when the local authorities came to her school. The principal pulled Karen, then 7 years old, from the classroom so she could face her adult interrogators. “They were asking me questions, saying, ‘Where’s your mom?’ ‘When did you see your mom the last time?’ ‘Where is your mom hiding?’” Karen tells me.

“It was a very, very unpleasant experience.”

Her mom had committed the crime of getting pregnant. It was the early 1980s, not long after China had launched its one-child policy to control the country’s booming population, which was nearly 1 billion at the time. Karen’s mom was eight months pregnant with her third child. She was also in hiding.

When the authorities finally caught up with Karen’s mom — with no help from her daughter — they forced her to have an abortion. They also stripped Karen’s parents of their jobs. With no income and little future ahead of him, Karen’s father fled to Hong Kong and then, at the urging of a relative, flew to New York City, where he was granted political asylum. After they paid the Chinese government a lot of money, Karen and her family joined their father.

They eventually made their way to Georgia, where a relative lived, and then to Alabama. When Karen’s parents moved back to New York City, she decided she wanted to be closer to them. So she uprooted her life to Maryland. No matter where Karen has lived, however, restaurants have been part of her world. She has opened them with relatives, with friends and with her husband, who serves as chef at This is Seafood.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But she also calls herself an activist, railing against the government that once tore her life apart. She worries about Chinese spies poking into her personal life, even in the United States, which is why she and her husband want to withhold their names. I have few ways to fact-check her story, especially with the fast-moving waters of a weekly deadline, but I can read the look on her face when we talk: I see the fear that sometimes lies behind her eyes. I can also feel her indignation when she speaks. It’s palpable, a life force of its own.

She channels the same passion into running a restaurant. This is Seafood is one of those eateries that understands its place in the dining ecosystem. It’s not aiming for stars. It feeds a community, and it feeds it well. Karen and her husband have replicated many of the dishes that they served in Alabama, but they’ve also been slowly expanding the menu based on customer requests and their own research of competitors in the area. Which is why they’ve added po’ boy sandwiches, croaker, and wings and mumbo sauce.

“My husband tasted it, and he figured it out,” Karen says about her spouse’s take on mumbo sauce, a version that leans to the barbecue sauce end of the condiment’s flavor spectrum. “My husband, he has some kind of talents.”

Hard agree. I have become a fan of many items at This is Seafood: the fried whiting, with their irresistible curls at the tip of the fillets, perfect for dipping in hot sauce; the shrimp fried rice mixed with peas and carrots and irregular deposits of wok-fried egg; the boneless chicken nuggets dusted with salt, pepper and garlic; the fried catfish po’ boy turbocharged with hot pepper relish; the “grilled” tilapia, which goes down more like fillets pan-fried with a generous dollop of good butter; and the shop’s real showstopper, a Lowcountry boil of shrimp, potatoes, sausage, corn, and snow crab legs so clean and sweet you’d swear you were eating at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One of the grace notes at This is Seafood is the way in which your food is presented: An employee will open every container for your inspection — and for you to customize with the various squeeze-bottle sauces and seasoning blends available in shakers on the counter. Karen started this process in Alabama, where people would travel many miles to buy her food. She never wanted them to be surprised or disappointed when they finally opened their containers.

I’ve been thinking about this interaction. It’s so counter to Karen’s early experiences in China, where many have no autonomy. At This is Seafood, you have control of everything that passes over the counter and into your hands. Each order has its own representative, and it is you.

This is Seafood

8929 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, Md.; 240-244-1561; thisisseafood.com.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.