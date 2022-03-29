Read more about “Fantastic Fungi Community Cookbook” here: New cookbook reflects mushroom mania, but not foraging’s full community

Storage Notes: Refrigerate the mushroom mixture for up to 2 days.

Where to Buy: Oyster mushrooms can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, health food stores and farmers markets.

Ingredients

8 tablespoons (1 stick/4 ounces) unsalted butter

1 pound oyster mushrooms, coarsely chopped

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Olive oil (optional)

3/4 cup medium-dry sherry

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon herbes de Provence

1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

4 slices toasted bread, such as brioche or challah

2 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Step 1

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the mushrooms and black pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have released their liquid and that liquid has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle the mushrooms with the flour and stir to coat. If the pan looks dry, add the olive oil, 1 tablespoon at a time.

Step 2

Add the sherry, sour cream, herbes de Provence, tarragon, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and cayenne. Decrease the heat to medium and cook, stirring, until the sour cream has dissolved, about 2 minutes. The sour cream may look curdled at first, but will eventually come together. Add the heavy cream and continue to simmer until the sauce is smooth and the cream slightly reduced to the consistency of gravy, about 2 more minutes.

Step 3

To serve, divide the mushrooms and sherry-cream sauce over the toast pieces and garnish with the parsley.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 slice challah and 3/4 cup mushrooms)

Calories: 597; Total Fat: 44 g; Saturated Fat: 28 g; Cholesterol: 161 mg; Sodium: 456 mg; Carbohydrates: 36 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 9 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Fantastic Fungi Community Cookbook” by Eugenia Bone (Simon & Schuster, 2021).

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.