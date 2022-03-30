Fried pork chop sandwiches speak to Black Americans’ resourcefulness and desire to create enjoyable meals while on a budget. Preparing meals like this one, inspired by the recipes of my ancestors, brings me closer to fully grasping that food is what we make of it. There is no one way to define blackness, but our shared experience is that we’ve all overcome impossible obstacles while still making room for joy.

For my update, I married my mother’s beloved sandwich with a thin and crispy pork schnitzel. I pounded out the pork and dipped it in an egg-flour-cornstarch dredge to create a light cutlet and added sweet and slightly tart flavors with a date chutney and a crunchy apple-fennel slaw, bound in a creamy orange dressing. The bold, balanced flavors make the sandwich elevated enough for a weekend dinner party.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when you make it:

It doesn’t have to be a sandwich. Fried pork chops weren’t always served sandwich-style in my mother’s kitchen when I was growing up. When it wasn’t, she usually served it with a side of potatoes and other vegetables. If you want to go this route, the slaw and chutney pair perfectly with roasted red or yellow-skin potatoes or fried russet potato wedges.

You can swap the pork for chicken. The coating mixture works great with a chicken cutlet if you’re looking to stay away from pork. Pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs to an even thickness and fry until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees and the outside is golden brown and crispy.

The slaw gets better with time. I love making dishes that keep on giving. This slaw is great to make ahead because the flavor improves over time, as the vegetables marinate in the dressing, but it’s also perfectly delicious when made right before frying the pork chops.

Fried Pork Chops With Date Chutney and Fennel Slaw

This recipe produces 4 robust, messy sandwiches. Those with smaller appetites might like to cut the chops in half. There is plenty of chutney and slaw to make 8 more modest meals. When making the slaw, use a mandolin or large chef’s knife to thinly slice the ingredients.

Make Ahead: The chutney and the slaw can be made up to 3 days in advance.

Storage Notes: Refrigerate leftovers separately for up to 3 days; reheat the chops in a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes.

Ingredients

FOR THE CHUTNEY

1 tablespoon vegetable or other neutral oil

1 large shallot (about 4 ounces), thinly sliced

3/4 cup (6 ounces) pitted dates, coarsely chopped (about 24)

1/2 cup water

1 1/2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

FOR THE SLAW

Juice of 1 large orange (about 1/3 cup)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 (about 3/4-pound) fennel bulb, thinly sliced or shaved on a mandolin

1 medium red onion (about 8 ounces), halved and thinly sliced

1 large green apple (about 8 ounces), halved, cored and sliced into matchsticks

Fine salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

FOR THE PORK CHOPS

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon fine salt, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon ground mustard

4 (6-ounce) boneless pork chops, 1- to 1 1/2-inches thick

1/2 cup vegetable or another neutral oil, plus more as needed

4 brioche buns, for serving

Step 1

Make the chutney: In a small saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallots and cook, stirring, until they begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the dates, water, mustard, vinegar and salt and stir to combine. Once it comes to a simmer, reduce the heat to low and cook until the water has evaporated and the mixture has a jammy consistency, about 5 minutes. Makes about 1 cup.

Step 2

Make the slaw: In a large bowl, whisk together the orange juice, mayonnaise and vinegar. Add the fennel, onion and apple. Toss to combine the ingredients and coat with the dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Makes about 6 cups.

Step 3

Make the pork chops: Line two large, rimmed baking sheets with wire racks or towels. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, flour, paprika, garlic and ground mustard. Place the boneless pork chops between two pieces of plastic wrap and, using a meat mallet or rolling pin, pound them to 1/2-inch thickness. Season the meat on both sides with the remaining salt and pepper.

Working with one piece at a time, dip a pork chop into the egg mixture, letting the excess drip off. Dip the pork into the flour mixture and evenly coat on both sides; remove excess flour by gently shaking. Place the coated pork chop onto one of the prepared baking sheets, and repeat with the remaining pork chops.

Step 4

In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, such as a cast iron, over medium heat, heat about 1/4 inch of oil until it registers 350 to 375 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. Working in batches if necessary, carefully lower the chops into the oil, allowing for about 1/4-inch in between each piece, and fry until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the fried pork chops to the other prepared baking sheet or plate.

Step 5

To assemble the sandwiches, spread a generous layer of the chutney on the bottom bun. Top with a fried pork chop, a generous spoonful of slaw and follow with the bun top. Serve more slaw tableside, if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 chop, 1 bun, 2 tablespoons chutney and 1/3 cup slaw), based on 4

Calories: 866; Total Fat: 44 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 246 mg; Sodium: 1100 mg; Carbohydrates: 70 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 23 g; Protein: 46 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From food writer Will Coleman.

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.