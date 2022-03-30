Not seeing the recipe for you? Check out our Recipe Finder and use the holiday filter to pull recipes for Ramadan.

Chickpea Omelets With Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomato, pictured above. The thing about breakfast during Ramadan is that you don’t have to stick to “breakfast foods," however nebulous the term is. But if you do love to start the day with breakfast-y foods, these totally eggless omelets really hit the spot and are quite filling. If you are fine with eating eggs, consider a Masala Omelet instead.

Yemeni Breakfast Lentil Stew (Adas). Turn to lentils to keep things hearty during Ramadan! Since you can refrigerate this for five days, go ahead and make the full batch for quick breakfast throughout the week.

Ful Medames. This is a classic Middle Eastern breakfast dish, and you can speed things along with the help of a multicooker. Since you can refrigerate or freeze this successfully, you can actually make a big batch before Ramadan even starts to make those sleepy mornings easier.

Spicy Red Shakshuka. One more breakfast idea! Prepare the sauce in advance — go ahead and make a big batch to freeze and reheat — and gently poach eggs in it.

Pomegranate-Glazed Meatballs. Now, let’s talk dinner. Sometimes when breaking fast, it can be nice to start with something small before heading into the main meal. The tart-sweet glaze on these meatballs is an excellent way to begin eating. And if you want a crispy starter? Try Lamb and Phyllo Cigars, in which a lamb and pine nut filling is wrapped in phyllo.

Adas Polo o Morgh (Persian-Style Lentil Rice With Chicken). This protein-packed, dish with fragrant saffron and sweet caramelized onions, is ideal for breaking your fast. If you don’t eat meat, opt for Megadarra instead, a hearty lentil and rice dish with major richness from crispy, golden fried onions.

Grilled Lamb and Bulgur Patties With Herb Sauce. The parsley-basil-cilantro sauce here is a delicious accompaniment to the spiced lamb patties. Bulgur helps to hold everything together.

Fesenjan. If March and April rains keep things chilly, saucy, warming fesenjan is just what you need at the end of the day. The sauce, made thick with ground walnuts (you may use other nuts, though the flavor will be different), is tangy thanks to lots of pomegranate molasses.

Malabar Chicken Biryani. In my family, biryani usually graces the table at least once a week during Ramadan. This chicken version is a crowd-pleaser if you’re feeding many people, though biryani is easily reheated if you have fewer people to feed.