Below, you’ll find excellent recipes featuring shallots as toppings or add-ins, as well as dishes where shallots are prominently featured. Not seeing the right one for you? Search for “shallots” in our Recipe Finder.

Shallots Roasted With Sugar and Vinegar, pictured above. This recipe brings out all the humble shallot’s sweetness but then contrasts it with vinegar. Better yet, this is a great way to preserve shallots longer, as they have a shorter shelf life than other onions.

Fried or Caramelized Shallots. You know French’s fried onions from the can — often sprinkled atop a green bean casserole? This recipe is that, but better.

Gut-Friendly Garlic and Shallot Oil. Can’t digest alliums? For some, the answer is an infused oil, which captures those flavors.

Slow-Roasted Whole Lemons. Why should you roast a whole lemon? Because doing so brings forth a type of rich, deep sweetness you can’t get from them raw. Why do you throw in a shallot? To help pull savory flavor forward.

Butter Lettuce With Shallot Vinaigrette. This ultrasimple dressing can be used in so many ways! Sweet, sharp shallots are the central focus.

Crispy Chickpeas With Fried Shallots and Cilantro-Mint Chutney. Lightly browned shallots add depth and richness to this crispy chickpea dish with bright green chutney.

Acar Ketimun (Cucumber, Chile and Shallot Pickle). Don’t feel like cooking your shallots? Make this zippy quick pickle.