Wine figures prominently in the Jewish Passover, which begins April 15 this year, and Christian Easter, two days later. The Last Supper was a Passover celebration, in which Jesus told his disciples the wine they were drinking was his blood, given in sacrifice for them. Drinking wine brings redemption. Today’s Eucharist or Communion re-creates this moment and its powerful symbolism, whether with wine or grape juice. In the modern Passover Seder, adult celebrants consume four cups of wine (“cup” not being a precise measure) to commemorate the redemption of the Israelites from slavery under the Egyptians. A fifth cup is poured but left unconsumed in hopes the prophet Elijah will pop by with news of the Messiah — hope for future redemption.