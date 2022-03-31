Lion & Dove Rosé Moscato

StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline StarOutline ( 1.5 stars )

Italy, $12

Light, fruity and sweet, this is a lovely wine to pair with fruit-based desserts or dishes with sweet sauces. Kosher mevushal. Vegan. Alcohol by volume: 5.5 percent. Bottle weight: 615 grams (Average).

GREAT VALUE

Unorthodox Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Simonberg-Paarl, South Africa, $16

Juicy and supple, with excellent verve and balance, this delicious bordeaux-style blend is a great match for any red meat or hearty pasta. Kosher mevushal. Vegan. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 570 grams (Average).

Unorthodox Chenin Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Coastal Region, South Africa, $16

This wine is representative of a lot of South African chenin blanc: fresh and lively, with flavors of Granny Smith apples and apricots, and eminently affordable. Kosher mevushal. Vegan. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 570 grams (Average).

GREAT VALUE

Cellier des Terres Blanches Intuition Côtes du Rhône 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Rhône Valley, France, $16

A classic blend of grenache and syrah, with a splash of carignan, this wine is richly textured and savory. Look for some herbal garrigue and lavender to emerge above the deep, dark fruit flavors. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 570 grams (Average).

Masca del Tacco Susumaniello 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Puglia, Italy, $22

In “Native Wine Grapes of Italy,” author Ian D’Agata says the name susumaniello means “load up the donkey,” a reference to the grape being “a very productive variety and little else.” Two researchers devoted to revitalizing traditional grape varieties in Puglia found a single vineyard with some susumaniello vines in the late 1990s. Now, plantings are on the rise and we have a few varietal bottlings. D’Agata says pure “Susie” offers “a strong but not massive cloak” of texture, “also plenty of dark-cherry and plum aromas and flavors.” For this wine from Masca del Tacco, I would add noticeable sweetness, along with some chocolate notes. It’s fun and tasty, more than just another grape variety to cross off your list. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 610 grams (Average).

