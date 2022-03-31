All you need to do is blend chunks of fresh or frozen (and defrosted) mango with light coconut milk until smooth, then stir that mixture with just enough dissolved gelatin so that, once set in the refrigerator, it becomes a softly bound, creamy, puddinglike dessert. If your mango is sweet enough, you won’t need any added sugar, which is a nutritional plus, but you can always blend in a touch of honey or your sweetener of choice to taste.

Once set in individual serving cups, the pastel-colored “puddings” are topped with finely diced mango and a snow-white sprinkle of shredded coconut, beautifully announcing what’s underneath, for a fruit-focused dessert with a fun, fresh twist.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin

1/3 cup boiling water

2 cups fresh or frozen mango chunks (16 ounces/453 grams), divided (see NOTE)

1 cup (240 milliliters) light coconut milk

Honey, to taste (optional)

1/3 cup (30 grams) unsweetened shredded coconut, for garnish

Step 1

In a medium bowl, cover the gelatin with the boiling water and immediately stir until it’s dissolved.

Step 2

In the pitcher of a blender, combine 1 3/4 cups (12 ounces/340 grams) of the mango with the coconut milk and blend until smooth. Add honey to taste, if desired, and blend to incorporate. Add the gelatin mixture to the blender and pulse a few times to combine.

Step 3

Divide the mixture among six (6- to 8-ounce) ramekins or jars. Cover and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours.

Step 4

Finely dice the remaining mango. Top each cup with a sixth of the diced mango, sprinkle with the coconut and serve.

NOTE: If using frozen mango, defrost first

Nutrition Information

Per serving (about 1/2 cup)

Calories: 76; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 4 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 1 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.