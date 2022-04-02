There are plenty of small potatoes from which to choose, such as the new potatoes of spring, fingerlings, peewees, and miniature reds and purples. Have a look at these recipes from our archives to remind yourself of their versatility and variety.

Fingerling Potato Salad With Black Lentils and Labneh. This meatless dish takes several cues from Egyptian cuisine, including lentils, labneh and a lemony dressing. It makes a nice side or main.

Roasted Radishes, Potatoes and Crispy Lentils. Here’s another vegetarian dish that combines potatoes and lentils, but in this case, creamy radishes and potatoes are offset by lentils that are roasted at a high temperature until they turn crispy and start to blister.

Sheet Pan Greek Roasted Chicken With Garlic Broccoli and Potatoes. Featured in cookbook author Katie Workman’s article about intentional leftovers, this dish starts as a sheet-pan dinner. Then, on Day 2, it transforms into a grain bowl made with chicken, broccoli and a lemony dressing reserved from the original meal and bulked up with onion, zucchini and feta.

Red Chile Potatoes. As cookbook author Priya Krishna shared with us a few years ago, potatoes are a bright star of Indian cuisine. In this dish, small new potatoes or red potatoes are boiled and simply seasoned with red chili powder and chaat masala, a spice blend that’s sweet, salty and savory.

Green Bean Salad With Potatoes, Capers and Eggs. Fingerlings or new potatoes are ideal in this spring-appropriate dish that has a lot in common with the French Niçoise salad. Smoked Trout, Egg and Potato Salad offers similar vibes.