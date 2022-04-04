You may enjoy pairing your quesadilla with a sauce. Be sure to check out our roundup of taco recipes; you can use many of the fillings and salsas listed there with quesadillas, too.

Mushroom, Spinach and Goat Cheese Quesadillas, pictured above. Let’s start with something a little nontraditional, using tangy goat cheese to seal mushroom-and-spinach stuffed quesadillas. This recipe is actually quite similar to what I used to make myself as an after-school snack.

Corn, Black Bean and Red Onion Quesadillas. Just seven ingredients combine to make these ultrasimple quesadillas. Defrost frozen corn, open a can of black beans, and then all you need to do is slice some onion, grate some cheese and fry these up.

Mushroom Quesadillas. Mushrooms can do it all! Make them the star of these quesadillas. Use any variety of mushroom you prefer, or use a mix. We’ve paired them with melty mozzarella here, but use whichever cheese you like best.

Barbecue Sweet Potato Tortizzas. Is it a quesadilla? Is it a pizza? It’s kind of both, and it’s a whole lot of flavorful fun. Sweet potatoes and bell peppers keep things colorful, and barbecue sauce adds a hit of tangy-sweet-smokiness without too much effort.

Shrimp and Black Bean Quesadillas. Quick-cooking shrimp and canned beans mean dinner gets on the table fast. This recipe actually uses Parmigiano-Reggiano, because “its nuttiness works surprisingly well with this set of flavors.”

Potato Quesadillas. Quesadillas without cheese? These potato quesadillas are a popular snack in Mexico City, and are one of those dishes that’s far greater than the sum of its parts.