6 dips for dinner, the ultimate fun and fuss-free meal

We here at Voraciously are big fans of dips for dinner. That is, choosing a dip, whether that's hummus or something else, then eating enough of it until you're full and not bothering with an elaborate meal. Of course, hummus is an obvious choice, but don't let it limit your dip selection! We have plenty of options to choose from in our archives, and we've pulled a few here for you. Not seeing one you like? Dip into our Recipe Finder for even more.

Cheesy Chorizo and Bean Skillet, pictured above. A little chorizo goes a long way in adding flavor to this simple skillet dip with melty cheese. Want flavor but sans meat? You can try this Warm Chipotle Black Bean Dip instead.

Harissa-Roasted Carrot and Bean Dip. Earthy-sweet carrots plus spicy harissa and creamy beans make for a hearty, lovely orange dip that is sure to delight.

Armenian Blistered Eggplant Dip. If you’re a lover of smoky eggplant dishes, this one is super simple and delicious. If you’re looking for something with a bit more tang, try Kashk-o Bademjan (Eggplant Dip With Kashk).

Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip. This game-day favorite is certainly hearty, and you wouldn’t need all that much to make it dinner. A decadent dinner, at that. If you’d like something that tastes equally rich but is actually much lighter, make Warm Crab and Spinach Dip.

White Bean Dip With Lemony Pesto and Crudites. Think hummus, but with white beans and a bright pesto to rev up the flavor.

Spinach Artichoke Dip. This appetizer is a restaurant classic because you keep going back for more — to the point you may not even need a “real” dinner. So why not just make it your main meal?

