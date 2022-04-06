Are you interested in foraging? Do you need some guidance on what to do with foraged foods? We’ve invited Alexis Nikole Nelson, a TikTok creator, also known as @theblackforager on Instagram, who has amassed millions of followers with fun educational videos on identifying and cooking with foraged goods to answer any questions you have about foraging. You can read more about Nelson here and check out her videos here.
And if you have other cooking questions, your usual Food team is here to answer those, too!
Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.