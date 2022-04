Thanks for joining my every-Wednesday-at-11 a.m. dining discussion, where I’m happy to address your restaurant-related questions and comments. I like to keep the format broad and open; recent Q&As have touched on tales of misbehaving dogs , how best to switch tables and when to let restaurants know about dietary restrictions .

Got an etiquette question? Want to know where to find a favorite dish, where to eat in another city, or which restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination? I aim to field those questions, too, occasionally with an assist from some of the smart chatters who frequent this hour-long discussion.