Perspective

Four delicious and affordable kosher wines highlight our selection this week, ready for the start of Passover on April 15. Three are from South America, including Argentina’s first kosher wine that is also certified as made with organic grapes. Filling out the lineup is an unoaked chardonnay from the Finger Lakes, ideal for warm weather meals alfresco.

Lion & Dove Carmenère 2019

StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline StarOutline ( 1.5 stars )

Curico Valley, Chile, $12

This is a light-bodied red with some of the characteristic leafy tobacco flavors carmenère layers over blackberry and plum. Kosher mevushal, vegan. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 410 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed by DMV Distributing: Available in the District at Giant Foods (Wisconsin Avenue), Magruder’s, Riggs Liquors, Rodman’s, Yes Organic Market (Petworth). Available in Maryland at Accents Liquor, Kosher Bite, Quarry Wine & Spirits, Wine Loft, Wine Source in Baltimore; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Eastport Liquors in Annapolis; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Frederick Wine House, Old Farm Liquors, Riverside Liquors in Frederick; Montgomery County Liquor Stores (downtown Rockville, Goshen Crossing, Leisure World); Moti’s Market, Rollins Beer-Wine-Deli in Rockville; Parkway Deli & Restaurant, Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park.

Terra Vega Sauvignon Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline StarOutline ( 1.5 stars )

Valle Central, Chile, $12

Grassy and assertive, this sauvignon blanc features citrus and melon flavors with a dash of jalapeño on the finish. Extra kudos for the environmentally friendly extra-light bottle! Kosher mevushal, vegan. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 385 grams (Light).

Imported by Victor Wines, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Barrel House Liquors, Calvert Woodley, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Market at Columbia Plaza, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Riverside Liquors, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Arundel Mills Wine & Spirits in Hanover; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Dugan’s Discount Liquors in Pikesville; Eastport Liquors in Annapolis; Hop N Grape in North Bethesda; Kosher Bite, Quarry Wine & Spirits, Village Wine & Liquors in Baltimore; Moti’s Market in Rockville; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; the Perfect Pour in Elkridge; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Town Hall Liquor & Bar in College Park; Wine Loft in Pikesville. Available in Virginia at Ballston Place Gourmet, Crystal City Wine Shop in Arlington; Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria.

Red Tail Ridge Chardonnay Sans Oak 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Seneca Lake, Finger Lakes, N.Y., $16

It works well solo, but is also a great partner for salads and light fare. ABV: 11.5 percent. BW: 460 grams (Light).

Distributed by Salveto: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Chat’s Liquors, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Rose Creek Wine, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Grand Cru in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market, Libbie Market, Manchester’s Table, Second Bottle Wine & Snack Shop, Union Market in Richmond; Arrowine and Cheese, Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington; Ashburn Wine Shop in Ashburn; Grape + Bean, Tempo, Unwined (Belleview, King Street) in Alexandria; Northside Social in Falls Church; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Tazza Kitchen (Midlothian, Scott’s Addition, Short Pump); Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna).

Route Victor Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Lodi, California, $17

Black currant and black cherry fruit combine with a warm-climate ripeness in this satisfying red. Kosher. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 640 grams (Average).

Distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Central Liquors, Franklin Liquor & Market, Mac Market, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Rosebud Liquors, Streets Market (14th Street). Available in Maryland at Arundel Mills Wine & Spirits in Hanover; Centreville Liquors in Centreville; Chesapeake Market & Deli in North Beach; Christos Discount Liquors, Frank’s Den in Glen Burnie; Festival Spirits & Wine in Bel Air; Frisco’s Beer & Wine, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Harrison’s Wine & Spirits in Easton; Hunt Valley Beer Wine Wine Liquor & Beer in Cockeysville; Jimmie’s Paddock in White Plains, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s in Alexandria; Streets Market (Alexandria, Arlington); Wegmans (various locations).

Domaine Bousquet Alavida Organic Kosher Malbec 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, $18

This wine is just getting into the U.S. market in time for Passover, so availability is evolving. It claims to be Argentina’s first certified organic kosher wine, and significant space on the back label is devoted to various certifications. The name is a Spanish play on “L’Chaim,” the traditional Hebrew toast to life. Enough about the label — the wine inside is delicious, with the typical blueberry and dark cherry fruit of malbec grown in the high-altitude foothills of the Andes. To life, indeed. Certified sustainable, organic, vegan, gluten-free and Kosher for Passover. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 475 grams (Light).

Imported by Origins Organic, distributed in the District and Maryland by Opici Imports, in Virginia by Virginia Imports. Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, Yes Organic Market (various locations). Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage, Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits, Quarry Wine & Spirits, Wine Source in Baltimore; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Hop N Grape in North Bethesda; Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson; Magothy Wine & Spirits in Severna Park.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check wine-searcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.

