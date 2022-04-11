Matzoh ball soups, brisket and more for a Passover seder to remember

Why is this meal different from other meals, to paraphrase the start to the four questions asked during the Passover seder, the eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the exodus of Jewish people from Egypt? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below is a list of options for your Passover menu: appetizers, mains, sides and desserts, which you can mix and match to find the perfect combination for you and your crowd. Not seeing the right items for you? Head to our Recipe Finder and filter for Passover recipes.

Soups and starters:

Vegan Matzoh Ball Soup, pictured above. Everyone should get something good to eat when there’s a great supper to be had, and this vegan version of matzoh ball soup ensures that.

Fluffy Matzoh Balls. These are classic — and they’ll float so prettily in your soup.

Cauliflower Kuku. A slice of this ultra adaptable egg-based dish would be an excellent starter. You can feel free to tweak this with any veggies and herbs you like.

Mains:

Passover Brisket. Want to keep it classic? Make brisket. This recipe comes from our Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger, and is an oven-cooked adaptation of her mother’s stovetop version.

Gluten-Free Pappardelle With Mushrooms. Gluten-free pasta? Yes, please! This simple recipe will not only expand your pasta repertoire, but also delight your guests.

Sides:

Roasted Mushroom, Tomato and Herb Salad, pictured. This easy salad is far greater than the sum of its parts.

Potato Kugel. The humble ingredients in this kugel combine into this savory version of the noodle iteration of the dish you may already know.

Dried Fruit Haroset With Cardamom and Lemon. Haroset is Voraciously writer Becky Krystal’s favorite part of the Passover spread. This version is lovely, with floral cardamom to perfume it.

Desserts:

Lemon Quinoa Cake, pictured. Quinoa takes the cake! Or rather, makes it. Using quinoa as the main grain in this cake leads you to a lovely texture.

Passover Key Lime Pie. With a nutty crust, courtesy of walnuts, and a creamy, tangy filling, this pie might become the blueprint for all your custard-based pies.

Chocolate Almond Tweed Torte. One more, for good measure! Some flourless cakes can be dense, but this one is lovely and light.

