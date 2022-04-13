Amy’s Kitchen boycott follows claims of worker injuries, mistreatment

Placeholder while article actions load

In its 35-year history, the family-owned, San Francisco-area Amy’s Kitchen brand has cultivated a profile as the antithesis of so many anonymous big food brands. It’s known for organic ingredients and its range of vegetarian and vegan-friendly canned and frozen products, from gluten-free bean burritos to thin-crust Neapolitan-style cheese pizzas. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The crunchy, mom-and-pop-next-door vibe is literal: The company was founded (in the milk barn of the family’s Northern California ranch, of course) by CEO Andy Berliner and his wife, Rachel, and named for their then-infant daughter. “If Amy can’t pronounce the name of the ingredient, you won’t find it on any of our labels,” Andy Berliner once told a reporter.

It’s also long been known for publicly praising workers. “Caring for our employees and their families, while respecting our planet, has always been core to everything we do at Amy’s,” read a company Facebook post from February.

But in recent weeks, the company — which has grown from its pastoral roots to encompass nearly 3,000 employees and facilities in California, Oregon and Idaho — has faced allegations at odds with its image as a family-friendly, globally minded citizen. The company has been accused of dangerous working conditions at its plant in Santa Rosa, Calif., that have allegedly led to numerous injuries, and of intimidating and mistreating workers. News reports about the complaints, including those by NBC and Eater, are fueling a boycott, an unusual development for a company with an enthusiastic and loyal customer base.

So far, actions against the company included a complaint to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and a challenge of the company’s status as a B Corp, a distinction awarded to companies that demonstrate “high social and environmental performance,” offer “accountability to all stakeholders” and “exhibit transparency.”

An Amy’s representative did not respond to emails seeking comment, although the company last month posted a letter on its Facebook page from Andy Berliner refuting several of the claims against the company.

In the complaint, a longtime worker named Cecilia Luna Ojeda outlined injuries that she and fellow workers claimed to have sustained because of the demands on them. The complaint takes issue with the speed at which workers are expected to perform their tasks: Workers said they were expected to roll 10-12 burritos per minute and an understaffed line was expected to assemble as many as 72 plates of food per minute.

Defective equipment, blocked fire exits, workloads that lead to repetitive-stress injuries, and a lack of bathroom breaks and access to clean water were also among the charges included in the document, which was co-signed by Teamsters Local 665 principal officer Tony Delorio. “Workers are ignored, shamed, or retaliated against when they do use the restroom,” the January complaint stated.

Cal/OSHA subsequently conducted an inspection of the facility, but it has yet to publicly respond to the complaint or make public its findings. In the Facebook post, though, Berliner denied the claims about bathroom breaks, fire exits and drinking water. He pointed to the company’s investments in safety and pledged that the company would spend $50 million in safety related projects in the next five years. “Even one accident is too many, and we will never stop working on improvements,” he wrote.

Delorio said that workers at the company’s Santa Rosa plant had initially reached out about unionizing. In early conversations, though, he was struck by the fact that workers weren’t just interested in the usual union “meat and potatoes” issues like higher wages or health care coverage. “The injuries and working conditions were the worst that our local had ever seen,” he said in an interview. “Usually, folks who want to organize say ‘we want better pay or generally better conditions’ — they’re not losing limbs on the job.”

The union focused first on the safety complaints, he said, and then turned to organizing, a move that reportedly prompted Amy’s to hire Quest Consulting, a Las Vegas-based company that Tartine Bakery used unsuccessfully to quash a unionizing effort. While the unionizing effort roiled the workforce at the Santa Rosa plant, news of the safety allegations began prompting consumers to target the brand.

Led by activists from the Food Empowerment Project and Veggie Migas, the boycott has focused both on individual consumers and grocery stores. So far, a handful of independent grocers have dropped the Amy’s products from their shelves, including the Mandela Grocery Cooperative in Oakland, Calif.; Earth’s General Store in Edmonton, Alberta; People’s Co-Op and Alberta Co-Op in Portland, Ore.; and Cornucopia Natural Wellness Market in Northampton, Mass., according to organizers. They are targeting other small and independent retailers, but so far, no major chains seem to have joined in.

In the Facebook letter, Berliner seemed to blame the Teamsters for the boycott. “Our employees are not asking for boycotts and are saddened and scared by this negative campaign led by a union,” he wrote.

But Lauren Ornelas, the founder of the Food Empowerment Project, said the company’s public image makes it harder for consumers to square with its alleged behavior. “Just because it’s vegan doesn’t mean it’s cruelty free, she said. “Amy’s mistreatment of workers is completely at odds with their stated values.”

That disconnect could mean a boycott of Amy’s products will be magnified, said Suneal Bedi, assistant professor at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. Typically, the impact of a boycott isn’t so much a loss in sales, but reputational damage, experts say, which can cause companies to change the behavior that customers found problematic.

Bedi says Amy’s customers may be even more likely to feel wronged than a customer of a less niche brand. An Amy’s customer “likes all that Amy’s stands for and is likely willing to pay a premium for the product because of that,” he said. “As such, they are much more attuned to what is happening with the company and likely, generally, with many companies they patronize.”

Ornelas says she thinks even longtime customers will be willing to forgo their beloved burritos for something more important. “People are hoping that Amy’s does the right thing because we miss their products,” she said. “But our desire to buy them does not trump the rights of the workers.”

