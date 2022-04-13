The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
How are you celebrating spring holidays? We’ve got recipes and ideas.

By Joe Yonan
, 
Ann Maloney
, 
Matt Brooks
, 
Olga Massov
, 
Becky Krystal
, 
G. Daniela Galarza
, 
Tim Carman
, 
Emily Heil
, 
Aaron Hutcherson
and 
Kari Sonde
 
April 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

We’ve got so many holidays this month! With Easter, Passover and Ramadan, there’s much good eating to be had, albeit at different times, for different reasons. (This Triple Coconut Cake [pictured] is just one idea for Easter or any celebratory spread.)

So tell us: How do you and yours culinarily prepare for these spring holidays? We’re more than happy to help you find recipes to add to your tables, whether that be show-stopping centerpieces or eye-catching desserts.

