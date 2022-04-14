Perspective

Three wines from Bulgaria highlight this week’s selections, including a rosé and a delightful pinot noir from Rough Day, a popular and widely available bargain label. A special shout out to the brand for moving to lighter bottles to reduce its carbon footprint, and for including nutritional information on its labels for carb- and calorie-conscious consumers. Our third Bulgarian is a delicious novelty — a white wine made from the indigenous red grape called misket, perfect for warm weather. The list includes a vibrant chardonnay from Italy and a deep, savory red from France.

GREAT VALUE

Rough Day Rosé 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Danube Plain, Bulgaria, $12

Rough Day wines are the product of G&B Importers, based in Beltsville, Md. The chardonnay has made my annual greatest values list. This new rosé from 2021, made with the indigenous gamza grape variety, is bright with berry flavors and floral aromas, a welcome thirst quencher for warmer weather. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent. Bottle weight: 415 grams (Light).

GREAT VALUE

Rough Day Pinot Noir 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Danube Plain, $12

Light, fresh, aromatic and beautifully balanced, this pinot noir is an outstanding bargain for the price. Think of eating fresh berries in a flower garden on a warm spring day and you’ll have an idea of the flavors and aromas soaring from the glass. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 390 grams (Light).

GREAT VALUE

Enio Ottaviani Mada Chardonnay Rubicone 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Emilia-Romagna, Italy, $16

Make all the puns you want about crossing the Rubicon, but this chardonnay is worth throwing caution to the winds and mixing metaphors. Zesty citrus and tropical fruit notes highlight a refreshing wine, fermented and aged in concrete barrels, rather than oak. Great for shellfish and fresh cheeses. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 540 grams (Average).

Georgiev/Milkov Why Not? Red Misket 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Thracian Valley, Bulgaria, $20

A white wine from a red grape? Why not? After all, a lot of champagne could be described that way. Because the color of most red grapes is in the skin, you can make a white wine by separating the juice and skins immediately as the wines are pressed. (Waiting a few minutes or hours produces rosé.) This white is racy and thirst-quenching, with red wine flavors (red berries, currants) but not the tannin or weight that also come from the skins. It would be a fun wine to fool people with by serving it in a black glass to see if they think it’s a red vino. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 480 grams (Light).

Baron Ermengaud Faugères 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Languedoc, France, $26

This syrah-based wine, with grenache, mourvèdre and carignan blended in, is deep and savory, with sun-baked flavors of dark cherry and the wild herbs and scrub of garrigue. The texture is velvet. Decant for a few hours before dinner, or savor it over a few days to let the flavors develop. The wine should also improve with a few more years in bottle. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 645 grams (Average).

