Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

This chat falls on Earth Day, April 20, so let’s talk about what we’re doing in the kitchen to cut down on waste and generally be more sustainable where we can. Ask us about our own tips and strategies, and feel free to offer your own.