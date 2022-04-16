9 snap pea recipes for salads, stir-fries and good spring eating

Placeholder while article actions load

Even among the green vegetable-averse, snap peas aren’t typically a hard sell. They’re sweet and crunchy, delightful raw, briefly blanched or quickly stir-fried. If you can get them fresh and local at the farmers market, all the better. But snap peas are pretty solid when purchased at the grocery store, too. Either way, you won’t go wrong, especially when you put them to good use in these recipes from our archives.

Pea and Radish Salad With Mint. Our Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger instructs you to quickly blanch the snap peas (ditto sweet green peas) to take off just enough of the raw edge, while still leaving them bright and crunchy. Mint is a classic pairing, though any tender herb will do. For another recipe from Ellie, consider Steamed Shrimp and Summer Vegetables With Ginger-Soy Drizzle.

Advertisement

Bulgur Pilaf With Spring Peas. This dish also employs the trifecta of snap peas, sweet green peas and mint. Putting the mix on top of bulgur turns it into a satisfying, meatless meal.

Freekeh With Shiitake Mushrooms, Leeks and Snap Peas. Here’s another recipe starring a grain, and it provides an appealing combination of textures, thanks to the, well, snappy peas and slightly chewy mushrooms. If you prefer your grains to come in pasta form, check out Pasta With Pecorino and Pistachios, which includes snap peas thinly sliced at an attractive angle.

Honey-Garlic Tofu With Sauteed Broccoli and Sugar Snap Peas. Sauteed snap peas and broccoli combine with seared tofu in a dish that offers built-in leftovers to make a day-after vegetable fried rice.

Gingery Basil Tempeh and Snap Peas. Snap peas get the stir-fry treatment in this weeknight-friendly dish packed with boldly flavored coconut aminos, ginger, basil and red cabbage or radicchio.

Advertisement

Spring Cobb Salad With Scallion Dressing. If you’re looking for a thrifty main course that can feed a family, try this colorful, seasonal riff on a classic.

Grilled Chicken Paillards With Sugar Snap Pea and Strawberry Salad. This recipe keeps the snap peas raw with a small twist — they’re sliced in half to be especially eye-catching.

Raw Corn, Zucchini and Snap Pea Salad. You won’t be cooking the snap peas in this dish, either. I recommend waiting until you can get local corn in hand for a truly sublime result.

Big Dipper Snack Trays. Want a recommendation for something to use as a dip with raw snap peas and other crudités? Let me suggest this Greek yogurt ranch dip.

GiftOutline Gift Article