7 spicy condiment recipes to wake up your palate

Spicy food might not be for everyone, but it’s definitely for me. Clearly, it is for you, too! Why else would you have clicked on this? All jests aside, there’s something about a flash of heat that brings many of us a lot of joy when we eat. Good spicy add-ons, such as salsas, flavorful pastes and chutneys can take a dish from just okay to fantastic.

Below, you’ll find great additions for drizzling over top noodles, smearing on bread for sandwiches, topping tacos and more.

S’chug, pictured above. Bright, tender cilantro combines with a few spices and hot peppers for this simple Yemeni sauce. There are only two steps: Process all the ingredients except the oil, then stir in the oil at the end, which helps preserve the sauce’s fresh flavors. You can use s’chug in a vinaigrette, spoon into a wrap or sandwich, drizzle over a grain bowl and more. Wherever you need an herbal, spicy boost, s’chug is the answer.

Salsa Macha With Mixed Nuts. Chinese-style chile crisp has been all the rage for the past few years, and this Mexican salsa from cookbook author and television host Pati Jinich may remind you of it. Crispy nuts and seeds plus spicy chiles make this flavorful condiment delicious on anything from your breakfast avocado toast to soups and even ice cream. You can even freeze it to use in the future.

Harissa. There are many ways to make harissa, so use this version as a jumping-off point to experiment. You can even make a Rose Petal Harissa for spice with a floral hint. You can use this paste in many ways, from adding heat to a marinade, as a condiment to a sandwich or wrap or even as an addition to a dipping sauce.

Chili Chuka (Chile-Garlic Sauce). In cookbook author Sharon Wee’s house, this sauce is more essential than ketchup. You can use it basically wherever you might want sriracha. Bright, vinegar-led heat, with just a touch of sugar and some garlic, makes this a sauce a you can keep on-hand and even gift.

Quick-Pickled Jalapeños. Quick-pickled anything is a winner in my book, but when you want crunchy, briny heat, use this pickling method on jalapeños. Pop these on your breakfast tacos, add them to a sandwich, add them to your grain bowl, or use the brine in a vinaigrette for a bit of a zip.

Sichuan Chile Oil. This bright red chile oil smells divine and, instead of hitting you with heat straightaway, slowly builds. You’ll be able to use this in recipes such as Spicy Sesame Chile Oil Noodles and Grilled Bang Bang Chicken. I’ve even enjoyed it drizzled atop a biscuit.

Raw Salsa Verde With Cucumber and Mint. Cooling cucumber and mint against serrano chiles gives a delicious hot-cold sensation. Eat simply with chips, or dollop over a hot meal for a cool touch. Lettuce and Jalapeño Chutney is another recipe that will also offer that hot-cool sensation.

