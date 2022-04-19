Eggless recipes for omelets, brownies and more amid soaring egg prices

Placeholder while article actions load

Home cooks are already seeing the cost of many ingredients go up at the grocery store, and it seems there’s more to come. As my colleague Laura Reiley recently reported, “The price of eggs has soared in recent weeks in part because of a huge bird flu wave that has infected nearly 27 million chickens and turkeys in the United States, forcing many farmers to ‘depopulate’ or destroy their animals to prevent a further spread. … According to the USDA, the price of a dozen eggs in November hovered around $1. Right now, that price is $2.95 and rising.”

That’s enough to possibly make you reconsider the amount of eggs you use at any given point. Maybe you want to be selective about which dishes you save them for, or maybe you want to cut them completely, at least temporarily. You may also be someone who avoids eggs because of an allergy or because you’re vegan. Regardless of your motivation, have a look at my tips on egg substitutions. But be sure to also consider these egg-free recipes from our archives that are tasty alternatives to versions made with them.

Chickpea Omelets With Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomato. As Food editor Joe Yonan says, “With the help of chickpea flour, you can make a lovely vegan omelet.” While it’s a little more like a savory pancake, the dish has the characteristic crisp edges and a slightly custardy interior of an egg omelet, plus you can still fill it however you want. See also Chickpea Pancake With Mushrooms and Apples.

Eggless French Toast. Ready for another egg-free take on breakfast fare? (Surely mine is not the only family who enjoys French toast for dinner.) Let’s turn it over to Joe again: “How do you make French toast without eggs and dairy? It’s pretty simple: You make a smooth, creamy custard from coconut milk, chickpea flour, banana and a flax ‘egg.’ The latter is a tried-and-true replacement that employs ground flax and water, which together become sticky enough to help act as a binder in baked goods.”

Vegan Eggnog Cookies. Flax is also a key component in these spiced cookies, which use a nog made with cashews and nondairy milk. Not just for holiday season, either — we’d happily nosh on them any time of year with a cup of tea or coffee.

Whole-Wheat Zucchini Bread. The vegan variation of this recipe I developed uses aquafaba, the liquid from canned beans, in lieu of eggs. While the eggless loaf may not be quite as tall, it’s still just as tender and moist.

Holiday Oat and Quinoa Breakfast Bake. Baked oatmeal often uses eggs as a binder. This recipe instead employs chia seeds and oil. It’s a great dish for making ahead and having breakfast ready for several days.

Chewy Vegan Brownies. Green banana puree, a favorite ingredient with health-conscious Brazilians, helps stand in for eggs and butter. The fudgy brownies are especially good when eaten out of the refrigerator. For another eggless brownie, try Chocolate, Red Bean and Rose Brownies, which include aquafaba.

Vegan Coconut Ice Cream Base. Some ice cream recipes call for eggs in the custard base. This frozen treat makes the most of coconut milk, cornstarch and agave for a lovely, smooth texture.

Vegan Italian Meringue Buttercream. No need to worry about beating egg whites, as aquafaba does the heavy lifting in this light buttercream.

