2-ingredient chocolate shell is an easy way to upgrade your ice cream

This two-ingredient chocolate shell is a dupe for the popular commercially made Magic Shell, but with a richer, more luxurious flavor and texture. It comes together in minutes and will instantly upgrade any ice cream. Using more coconut oil will give you a thinner shell consistency. Give it a few seconds to harden, and it will reward you with a satisfying crunchy shell reminiscent of ice cream bars.

Ingredients

8 ounces (227 grams) semisweet, bittersweet or dark chocolate chips (or chopped chocolate)

2 to 3 tablespoons coconut oil

Pinch fine salt (optional)

Step 1

In a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water, melt the chocolate and coconut oil. Stir in the salt, if using, until dissolved. Remove from the heat and keep warm until ready to drizzle or pour over ice cream. Once the chocolate is spooned, wait a few seconds for it to harden to a smooth shell; its appearance will change from shiny to matte.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (2 tablespoons, using 2 tablespoons coconut oil and semisweet chocolate)

Calories: 166; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 3 mg; Carbohydrates: 18 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 16 g; Protein: 1 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from Thomas Keller and Melissa Clark.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

