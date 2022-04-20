Become a climate-conscious cook in eight weeks with Ecokitchen

Placeholder while article actions load

How can I be more eco-friendly in my day-to-day life? I ask myself this regularly, but do you? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With consistent rising temperatures, overflowing landfills emitting methane, and the overconsumption of, well, everything, we need to be more thoughtful about our daily habits. Every action we make as individuals can have a positive or negative effect on the environment. While the forces behind climate change can often feel out of our control as individuals, we can still work collectively to repair our environmental wounds.

A little bit about me: I’m Priyanka Naik — a self-taught vegan and sustainable chef, author, Food Network champion, TV host and lover of animals. My upbringing as a first-generation Indian American in New York City largely influences my cooking style, outlook on life and approach to sustainable living.

As a sustainable chef, I spend most of my time in the kitchen, and along the way I’ve developed countless eco-friendly kitchen habits. For example, if you’re stuck with a bunch of leftover pasta that would normally be headed for the trash bin (tears are flowing down my face just thinking of that possibility), I can give you ideas on how to repurpose those leftovers to give them new life. Over eight weeks, I’ll be sharing more tips and tricks to help you work toward a more sustainable kitchen.

Here are three reasons you’ll want to sign up for Ecokitchen:

It’ll help you achieve a positive effect on the environment. It can save you money. It’ll cost you nothing to implement many, if not all, of these tips.

