Become a climate-conscious cook in eight weeks with Ecokitchen

How can I be more eco-friendly in my day-to-day life?
Which leads me to my next question: Do you want to know how to have a positive effect on the environment? Sign up for Ecokitchen, an eight-week newsletter guide to greener cooking.
A little bit about me: I’m Priyanka Naik — a self-taught vegan and sustainable chef, author, Food Network champion, TV host and lover of animals. My upbringing as a first-generation Indian American in New York City largely influences my cooking style, outlook on life and approach to sustainable living.
As a sustainable chef, I spend most of my time in the kitchen, and along the way I’ve developed countless eco-friendly kitchen habits. For example, if you’re stuck with a bunch of leftover pasta that would normally be headed for the trash bin (tears are flowing down my face just thinking of that possibility), I can give you ideas on how to repurpose those leftovers to give them new life. Over eight weeks, I’ll be sharing more tips and tricks to help you work toward a more sustainable kitchen.
Here are three reasons you’ll want to sign up for Ecokitchen:
- It’ll help you achieve a positive effect on the environment.
- It can save you money.
- It’ll cost you nothing to implement many, if not all, of these tips.
Sign up for the Ecokitchen newsletter here. We’ll be kicking it off May 5 with tips on how to minimize food waste. After that, you can sign up anytime to start the eight-week series. And don’t forget to share with a friend!