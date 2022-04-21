Eastern European wineries in turmoil as war rages in Ukraine

Placeholder while article actions load

John Wurdeman was about to depart for Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24 to attend the SuperNatural Wine Festival when he was told not to board the plane. “I got a phone call saying Kyiv is being bombed, and not to come,” said Wurdeman, who is the founder of Pheasant’s Tears Winery in Georgia.

Wurderman said he also had a shipment of wine destined for Ukraine’s GoodWine warehouse, which was destroyed on March 4 with about 15 million euros (about $16,200,000) worth of product inside.

The same warehouse had also been storing humanitarian aid, and a statement on GoodWine’s website said that it had been “delivering goods from our suppliers from all over the world, preparing and sending ready meals to hospitals, territorial defense and the Armed Forces.”

In western Ukraine, at Chateau Chizay in Transcarpathia, about three miles from the Hungarian border, the winery’s vice president Ilan Radom said 10,000 refugees were arriving every two hours in the first days of the war. The chateau housed as many as it could fit and quickly switched its production from making wine to preparing food for refugees and the military. Around Ukraine, wine bottles were quickly turned into molotov cocktails.

Advertisement

Wineries in Ukraine, Georgia, Hungary, Moldova and elsewhere in Eastern Europe have been thrown into uncertain territory, including changing production to housing refugees, bottle supply issues, transportation problems and rising inflation.

Swiss glass storage container maker Vetropack has a large plant near Kyiv, where much of Eastern Europe’s wine bottles are made. When Russia invaded, nearly 600 workers were forced to stop production and about 300 tons of molten glass solidified inside, the New York Times reported.

“The prices go up, but even with higher prices, there are no bottles available,” Hungarian winemaker Zoltán Heimann said.

And bottles made elsewhere are getting more expensive. “The bottles that I use in Romania, I buy them from Austria, because they are produced in Austria, but they have nearly doubled in price,” from about 38 to 64 cents a bottle, said Edgar Brutler, who with his family owns a small winery in Romania and works as a winemaker in Austria.

At Purcari Winery in Moldova, chief operating officer Eugen Comendant said he was having issues shipping to Japan, South Korea and China, important new markets for the winery that usually receive shipments through Odessa, Ukraine. Wineries around Ukraine are dealing with transportation issues as well. Odessa is the main port, and importers balk at higher fees caused by inflation.

Advertisement

“We have to pay with euros, so the biggest impact of the war, which is immediate, is the volatility of the local currency,” said Frigye Machán-Csetvei, who runs a winery with his winemaker wife, Krisztina Csetvei, in Mor, Hungary. “And partners from abroad have issues with the price of transportation because of inflation and because of the price of gas increasing day by day.”

Annamaria Reka Koncz, a winemaker whose vineyards straddle the Hungary-Ukraine border, said importers have been asking about prices for the next vintage. “The market is always very price-sensitive, and now that everything costs 30 to 40 percent more for bottles, labels, for cardboard boxes, for workforce, for everything.”

Reka Koncz’s base wine costs about $9: If she raises prices to keep up with inflation, it would cost about $12. “That’s just impossible. They couldn’t buy it and I would lose my market,” she said.

Advertisement

In pre-pandemic, prewar times, tourism helped small wineries stay afloat. At Chateau Chizay, the 2022 goal was to sell about 50 percent of wine on-site. After internal travel rebounded following the first year of the pandemic, Radom had high hopes for this year — before the invasion.

Beykush Winery, near Odessa, opened a hotel in December and was about to receive a prestigious award from a Ukrainian hotel association. Now, its general manager, Svetlana Tsybak, is focused on providing humanitarian aid.

Tourism in Ukraine is not likely to recover soon, but even neighboring countries are worried about the effect.

Machán-Csetvei said tastings from foreign visitors have completely stopped at his winery in Mor, even though the front line is about 600 miles away. Marcin Miszczak, a winemaker in Poland, said summer, when tourism typically peaks and the Krakow restaurants he sells wine to are normally full, will be the true test. “We will see if the war in Ukraine really has scared them off. For some people, it’s so close they might be afraid of coming,” he said.

Advertisement

Wurdeman of Pheasant’s Tears runs a tourism company called Living Roots. He said younger, adventurous tourists might still come to Georgia, but that older or more cautious tourists “will be deterred for years to come, even if war ends tomorrow.”

Each of these countries has their own history with Russia, much of it alive in the memories of the winemakers.

“We have fear in our guts,” said Machán-Csetvei in Hungary. “We had a revolution, which was demolished by the Russian troops. We lived under the Russian regime for 50 years.”

Russia has long used wine as a tool in Georgia. Though Georgia is one of the oldest winemaking regions in the world, when it was incorporated into the Soviet Union, winemakers were forced to shift to mass-production, industrialized wines rather than the complex, traditional wines they had made for generations. In 1985, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev cut vineyard allotments in Georgia to a quarter of their original size. In 2006, Russian President Vladimir Putin placed an embargo on Georgian wine. At this time, Georgia was largely dependent on the Russian market, and it took the opportunity to branch out to Western Europe and the United States.

Advertisement

As of 2021, 57 percent of Georgian wines are sold to Russia, about 12 percent to Ukraine, and the rest elsewhere, according to Georgia’s National Wine Agency. This means despite efforts to diversify, nearly three-quarters of Georgia’s market has disappeared.

Noel Brockett, president of the Georgian House of Greater Washington, said moving away from Russia has taken time. “We’re going into our second decade of strategically going after the U.S. market,” he said.

Hungarian and Moldovan and Ukrainian wineries can’t simply sell elsewhere overnight.

In Ukraine, Crimea made up about half of Ukraine’s winemaking industry. Since 2014, Russia has benefited from wine production there. Tsybak at Beykush said export is now extremely important.

Julie Peterson, the managing partner of Marq Wine Group who is working on behalf of several Ukrainian wineries, including Beykush, said wineries are seeking new markets immediately.

Advertisement

“They are not seeking charity, they simply need to continue their business in order to support their employees and surrounding communities, and refugees that are seeking shelter in safer zones,” she said.

Brockett said for those at a loss in the United States, drinking Georgian wine helps. “I’m urging people to focus on what’s in their power, and obviously supporting Ukraine both economically and through donations is important, but helping other countries like Georgia who are in the midst of this, and for 30 years have been trying to choose a different way, is also important,” he said.

Moldova underwent similar issues as Georgia in 2006 and 2013, when Russian officials froze imports of Moldovan wine. Officials said the ban was caused by sanitation concerns, but the move was widely considered punishment for Moldova’s relationship with the European Union. In the 1992 Transnistria War, Russian-backed separatist forces in Transnistria battled pro-Moldovan forces after Moldova declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

Because of this past, Purcari Winery makes a wine called Freedom Blend, made with saperavi grapes from Georgia, bastardo from Ukraine, and rara neagra from Moldova. “All these states have suffered Russian aggression,” Comendant said. “It is symbolic to take the grapes of these three countries that are still fighting for their freedom in the real sense. They may have independence, but that doesn’t mean they have their freedom.”

GiftOutline Gift Article