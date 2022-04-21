Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

As spring weather finally takes over from old man winter, pandemic-related supply chain woes may delay the arrival of the 2021 rosés. No worries — there are still some delicious 2020s on the market to brighten our palates. They are a good reminder not to dismiss rosés in their second year after vintage. The freshness may soften a little, but often more fruit and body emerge. We also have an outstanding affordable pinot noir from Chile, a rich red blend from southern France and an electrifying albariño from Spain.

GREAT VALUE

Exhib’ Cap d’Agde Rosé 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Côtes de Thau, France, $12

A vibrant rosé that seems to carry springtime in every sip. I’m not sure I agree with the label’s description of the wine as “greedy” — it seems rather generous in its flavors of ripe berries. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. BW: 600 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at Bloomingdale Wine & Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Streets Market (West End). Available in Maryland at Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; the Liquor Store - Socialize in Baltimore; Petite Cellars in Ellicott City; Town Hall Liquor in College Park.

GREAT VALUE

Aresti Pinot Noir Reserva 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Curico Valley, Chile, $14

This juicy wine bursts with Bing cherry and boysenberry flavors, accented with that wonderful perfume when you rub a bundle of herbs in your hands. For such an affordable wine, it’s impressively seductive. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 584 grams (Average).

Imported by Vinamerica, distributed by Salveto: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Chat’s Liquors, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Exiles Bar, Grand Duchess, Logan Tavern, Provision 14, Verified Wines, Vitis Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Ashburn Wine Shop in Ashburn; Cocodrilo, Kramer’s Market, Scott’s Market, Shockoe Heights Market in Richmond; Crudo Nudo in Norfolk; Department of Beer and Wine, Unwined (Belleview, King Street) in Alexandria; Halftime, Leesburg Gourmet, Plaza Azteca, SideBar, Vino Bistro in Leesburg; Pazzo Pomodoro in Lansdowne; Whino in Arlington; Wine House in Fairfax; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna).

Injuste 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Languedoc, France, $15

This is a Rhône-style blend of grenache, syrah and carignan made in a ripe, fruit-forward international style. The texture is plush and mouth-filling, the flavors are jammy dark fruits and wild herbs. The finish leaves a perception of sweetness. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported by Scoperta Importing Co., distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Mayfair Liquors, Rodman’s, Yes Organic Market (14th Street, Capitol Hill, Cleveland Park). Available in Maryland at Apple Greene Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Eastport Liquors in Annapolis: Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater: Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar in North Beach; Kings Contrivance Liquor Shop in Columbia; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Pigtown Liquors, Pratt Liquors in Baltimore; River Hill Wine & Spirits in Clarksville; Rollins Beer-Wine-Deli in Rockville; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Village Spirits in Smithsburg; Wine Cellar at Deep Creek in Swanton.

GREAT VALUE

Diofili Xinomavro Rosé 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Siatista, Greece, $15

Zesty and juicy, with flavors of watermelon, strawberries and sea air, this rosé is an ideal partner for appetizers or brunch. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 450 grams (Light).

Imported by Verity Wine Partners, distributed by Salveto: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Cava (both locations), Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Grand Duchess, Irving Wine & Spirits, Jug and Table, Verified Wines. Available in Maryland at Grand Cru, Wine Source in Baltimore; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese, Cava Mezze in Arlington; Ashburn Wine Shop in Ashburn; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Foods of All Nations, the Wool Factory in Charlottesville; Manchester’s Table, Union Market, Yellow Umbrella Provisions in Richmond; Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna; Pazzo Pomodoro in Lansdowne; Pendulum Fine Meats in Norfolk; Planet Wine & Gourmet, Sonoma Cellar in Alexandria; UncorkedGreeks.com; Wine House in Fairfax; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna); WineStyles in Montclair.

Bodegas del Palacio de Fefiñanes Albariño 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Rias Baixas, Spain, $29

Wow — intense and minerally, yet full of ripe notes of peaches, apricots and nectarines, this is an outstanding albariño. Enjoy it with your favorite seafood, and if you can restrain yourself, stretch it over several nights. The wine becomes more expressive, an indicator that any bottles you can refrain from opening should age well over the next few years. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 650 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Batch 13, Costco, Hop, Cask & Barrel, MacArthur Beverages, Magruder’s, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Wardman Wines, Whole Foods Market (P Street). Available in Maryland at A&A Wine & Spirits in Gambrills; Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis; Columbia Fine Wine & Spirits, Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia; Corner Store in Brunswick; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon; Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Graul’s Market in Towson; Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer in Cockeysville; Isabella’s, Plus Mart, Viniferous in Frederick; Jason’s Wine & Spirits, Pine Orchard Liquors, Wine Bin in Ellicott City; Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; La Cuchara, Roland Park Wines & Liquors, Wine Source in Baltimore; Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton; McHenry Beverage Shoppe in McHenry; Rodman’s in White Flint; Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg; Town & Country Wine Liquor Etc. in Easton; Wine Merchant in Lutherville; the Winery in Chester. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington; Ashburn Wine Shop in Ashburn; Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Cafe, Belmont Butchery, Leek & Thistle in Richmond; Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean; City Vino in Fredericksburg; Costco (various locations); Crystal Palate in Norfolk; Fleetwood Farm Winery, Gvino in Leesburg; Foods of All Nations, Rio Hill Wine & Beer in Charlottesville; Locke Store in Millwood; Puck’s Market, Wine Whisperer in Henrico; Specials Wine Seller in Kilmarnock; the Town Duck in Warrenton; Unwined (Belleview, King Street) in Alexandria; Vienna Vintner in Vienna; Vinosity in Culpeper; Wine Mill in Winchester; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna); Yiannis in Virginia Beach.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check wine-searcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.

