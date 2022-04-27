The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Food

Ask us your questions about spring vegetable gardening and cooking.

By Joe Yonan
, 
Ann Maloney
, 
Matt Brooks
, 
Olga Massov
, 
Becky Krystal
, 
G. Daniela Galarza
, 
Tim Carman
, 
Emily Heil
, 
Aaron Hutcherson
and 
Jon Traunfeld
 
April 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
By Joe Yonan
, 
Ann Maloney
, 
Matt Brooks
, 
Olga Massov
, 
Becky Krystal
, 
G. Daniela Galarza
, 
Tim Carman
, 
Emily Heil
, 
Aaron Hutcherson
and 
Jon Traunfeld
 
April 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

If you’re anything like us, you may be excitedly planning what you’re going to plant in your garden — or containers — this spring. Whether you want advice on what to choose or how to make sure it thrives, we can help. Jon Traunfeld, extension specialist and director at the University of Maryland Extension Home & Garden Information Center, will join us to offer his expertise on the topic. We’re sure readers also have plenty of tips to share. And, of course, we can talk about what we’re looking forward to making once the seasonal produce starts rolling in.

As a reminder, we’ll be relaunching this Q&A May 4 with Voraciously staff writers Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal, who’ll be putting a particular emphasis on helping you problem solve in the kitchen. Read more about the change here.

Want more recipes and tips from the Food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for the Eat Voraciously newsletter.

Loading...