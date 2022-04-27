Ask us your questions about spring vegetable gardening and cooking.

Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

If you’re anything like us, you may be excitedly planning what you’re going to plant in your garden — or containers — this spring. Whether you want advice on what to choose or how to make sure it thrives, we can help. Jon Traunfeld, extension specialist and director at the University of Maryland Extension Home & Garden Information Center, will join us to offer his expertise on the topic. We’re sure readers also have plenty of tips to share. And, of course, we can talk about what we’re looking forward to making once the seasonal produce starts rolling in.