5 picnic-friendly recipes for your next outing

As we oscillate between April rains and sun, we're preparing for picnic season. Picnics, ever a summer favorite, got extra-popular as the pandemic started, and we see no indication of that dying down any time soon.

So let's discuss some excellent, packable options for your picnic basket and why we love them.

Dorie Greenspan’s Sour Cream Swirl Picnic Cakelettes, pictured above. Why not start with dessert? The inimitable Dorie Greenspan created this recipe with picnic right in the name, so of course we should give it a try. These are designed to be packable and tasty, with a flavorful swirl of chocolate chips, nuts and dried fruit right in each loaf.

Monks’ Picnic. This refreshing, summery drink draws from the flavors of a classic cocktail called the Last Word. You’ll enjoy a mix of gin, chartreuse and limeade here for a tart, cooling summer sip.

Summer Tomato Panzanella. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Why fight against sogginess when you can embrace it? Panzanella is supposed to be “soggy” because that’s what makes it delicious. Another great option that harnesses the power of the liquid of the dish: “Antipasti” Pan Bagnat With Eggplant Caponata, a sandwich in which you want the juicy vegetables to soak into the bread.

Vietnamese Cold Summer Rolls. These simple, cool, crunchy hand rolls are easy to make and easy to pack. You may like to double the rice paper wrapping if you’re finding that they tear, but we found one wrap to be sufficient.

Deli Salad Sandwich 3 Ways. Whether you want chicken salad, tuna salad or chickpea salad, this tasty and classic sandwich filling can be served on bread or with crackers. Throw in an ice pack so things stay cool.

