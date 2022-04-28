Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Spring calls for refreshing whites and rosés. This week’s lineup begins with a tasty grüner veltliner from Austria, an extra value in a liter bottle. We continue with a juicy Spanish rosé, an outstanding New Zealand sauvignon blanc and a crisp white from northern Italy. Red lovers will revel in a savory beauty from Greece to pair with grilled meats.

GREAT VALUE

Hasen Sprung Grüner Veltliner 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Niederösterreich, Austria, $15, 1 liter

Quaffable and crisp, with notes of white flowers and quince, this wine is simple, refreshing and best when not too cold. And bonus — it’s a liter! Alcohol by volume: 12 percent. Bottle weight: 429 grams (Light).

Imported by Scoperta Importing Co., distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Mayfair Liquors, Rodman’s, Yes Organic Market (14th Street, Capitol Hill, Cleveland Park). Available in Maryland at Apple Greene Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Bella’s, Eastport Liquors in Annapolis; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Kings Contrivance Liquor Shop in Columbia; Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Pour Vino N’ Hops in Rockville; River Hill Wine & Spirits in Clarksville; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; the Vine on Main in Sykesville; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Whitey’s Liquors in Linthicum Heights.

GREAT VALUE

Viña Otano Garnacha Rosé 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Rioja, Spain, $15

Advertisement

Bright and sprightly, with juicy flavors of raspberry and strawberry, this rosé is ideal for patio sipping on its own or with light meals or tapas. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 400 grams (Light).

Imported by Grapes of Spain, distributed by Elite Wines: Available in the District at Cookie’s Corner, Magruder’s, Rodman’s, Streets Market (West End), Wine & Butter. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co., Butchers Alley in Bethesda; Bethesda Co-op in Cabin John; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Kensington Market, Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; the Remington Bottle in Baltimore; Rodman’s in White Flint; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s in McLean; Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market, Oxford Cellars in Richmond; Lost Dog Cafe in Alexandria; Westover Market in Arlington.

GREAT VALUE

Argatia Haroula 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Macedonia, Greece, $19

Advertisement

This lovely red is mostly from the xinomavro grape, with some negoska and mavrodaphne completing the blend. The tannins are a bit sturdy, but the fruit is expansive, with bright Bing cherry dominating, then yielding to damson plum and hints of sage and rosemary. It begs for grilled meats and a cool evening. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 545 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed by Salveto: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Chat’s Liquors, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Dolce Vita, Maxwell Park (Navy Yard), Verified Wines & Fine Spirits, Zaytinya. Available in Maryland at Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Crystal City Wine Shop in Arlington; Knead Wine in Middleburg; Pazzo Pomodoro in Lansdowne; Sonoma Cellar, Unwined (Belle View, King Street) in Alexandria; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna).

GREAT VALUE

Eva Pemper Sauvignon Blanc 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Marlborough, New Zealand, $22

Advertisement

This is a lovely sauvignon blanc, racy and lively with ripe flavors of Granny Smith apples, orchard blossoms and a hint of lime. The finish lingers like the clear pitch of a tuning fork. It’s a great partner for seafood or poultry dishes. Croatian-born Eva Pemper only started this brand in 2019 — she’s a name to watch. Sustainable. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 565 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed by Salveto: Available in the District at Chat’s Liquors, Cork & Fork, Le Diplomate, the Pig, Verified Wines & Fine Spirits. Available in Maryland at Grand Cru, Wine Source in Baltimore; Vino301.com. Available in Virginia at Ashburn Wine Shop in Ashburn; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Farm Fresh, J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese, Longoven, Union Market, Yellow Umbrella Provisions in Richmond; Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville; Halftime, Leesburg Gourmet in Leesburg; Le Vintage in Alexandria; Locke Store in Millwood; Osteria da Nino, Screwtop wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington; Patty O’s Cafe & Bakery in Washington; Puck’s Market in Henrico.

Ottella Lugana 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Italy, $26

Advertisement

This wine hails from a small appellation in northern Italy, just south of Lake Garda. It’s crisp and refreshing, with aromas of white flowers and flavors of quince and apricot, and a hint of lemongrass. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 670 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Magruder’s, Rodman’s, Whole Foods Market (various locations). Available in Maryland at Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; Maryland Discount Beverage Center in Cumberland; the Perfect Pour in Elkridge; Petite Cellars in Ellicott City; Roland Park Wines & Liquors in Baltimore; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring. Available in Virginia at Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; the Town Duck in Warrenton; the Wine Outlet in McLean; Whole Foods Market (several locations).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check wine-searcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.

GiftOutline Gift Article