6 recipes for spring peas, rhubarb and more seasonal produce

I’m just days away from opening weekend of my neighborhood farmers market, which is surely a reward for making it through winter and, well, everything else. I’m excited to see the vendors I’ve been greeting for years now, as well as my other old friends: the lovely spring produce I’ve missed since the last go-round.

Spring produce skews light and delicate and green, a real antidote to the gray days of the first few months of the year. If you’re as ready as I am to load up your bags and get cooking, here are some recipes from our archives to make the most of all the good stuff.

Rhubarb Upside-Down Cornmeal Cake, pictured above. A chevron pattern of cut rhubarb makes for an outstanding presentation in this cardamom-scented cake baked in a cast-iron skillet.

Green Frittata With Leeks, Kale and Parsley. Parsley is one of those ingredients that screams spring to me. It adds bright flavor to this frittata, along with leeks and baby kale, which you may still be able to find at the market. Of course, you can adapt this to fit whatever else is in season, such as spring onions or other greens.

Scallops With Peas, Mint and Shallots. Peas and mint are a classic spring combination, and here they team up to elevate scallops seared in bacon fat.

Shaved Rhubarb and Radish Salad With Apple Cider Vinaigrette. This recipe features two spring superstars, rhubarb and radishes, for a crisp, refreshing dish with not a lettuce leaf in sight.

Whipped Ricotta Toasts With Green Garlic, Peas and Prosciutto. Crusty bread and fluffy ricotta flavored with lemon, honey and red pepper are a great base for your choice of vegetables. Scallions work well in lieu of the green garlic, and you can also choose to use snap peas or arugula for toppings.

José Andrés’s Miso-Roasted Asparagus. This recipe with four ingredients, one of which is water, is packed with umami amid its simplicity.

