Cumin Beans With Tomatillo and Chips 4 servings Makes about 5 1/2 cups Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This vegetarian main dish is like if a seven-layer dip got a makeover in the produce aisle, cookbook author Ali Slagle writes in “I Dream of Dinner.” The first layer is raw tomatillos, which are tart like a green apple and juicy like a tomato (you could also swap in sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce or cabbage). Then comes spiced black beans, dollops of tangy sour cream, red onions, a spicy lime dressing and heaps crumbled tortilla chips. For more layers, add cilantro, scallions, avocado, crumbled bacon, pickled jalapeños, Cotija and/or Fritos.

Total time: 25 mins

Refrigerate without the chips for up to 3 days.

Adapted from “I Dream of Dinner (so You Don’t Have To)” by Ali Slagle (Clarkson Potter, 2022).

8 ounces tomatillos (about 5), husks removed, halved and cut into thin wedges

Fine sea salt

1 small red onion (5 ounces), halved and thinly sliced

Finely ground black pepper

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 large lime, finely zested and juiced (about 2 tablespoons juice)

1 teaspoon green hot sauce, plus more for serving

One (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

¼ cup sour cream, plus more as needed

One (3-ounce) bag tortilla chips, plus more as needed

Scatter the tomatillos on a medium serving platter and sprinkle lightly with the salt. In a medium bowl, sprinkle the onions with a pinch of salt and pepper, and toss with your hands until the slices start to wilt, 1 to 2 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together ¼ cup of olive oil, the zest and juice of the lime and hot sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper, taste, and add more hot sauce, salt and/or pepper, if desired. Pour a quarter of the dressing over the tomatillos.

In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the beans and cumin and cook, stirring, until the beans are warm and fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and remove from the heat.

Spoon the beans over the tomatillos, followed by about a dozen teaspoon-size dollops of sour cream. Top with the red onion, then spoon the rest of the dressing over. Crumble a couple handfuls of tortilla chips on top, adding more if desired. If you want it spicy, add more hot sauce.

Serve family-style, with additional chips on the side, if needed.

Nutrition | Per serving (1 1/3 cups): 429 calories, 9 g protein, 37 g carbohydrates, 29 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 8 mg cholesterol, 424 mg sodium, 9 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar

Recipe tested by Alexis Sargent; email questions to food@washpost.com

