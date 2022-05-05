Total time: 25 mins
Refrigerate without the chips for up to 3 days.
Adapted from “I Dream of Dinner (so You Don’t Have To)” by Ali Slagle (Clarkson Potter, 2022).
8 ounces tomatillos (about 5), husks removed, halved and cut into thin wedges
Fine sea salt
1 small red onion (5 ounces), halved and thinly sliced
Finely ground black pepper
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 large lime, finely zested and juiced (about 2 tablespoons juice)
1 teaspoon green hot sauce, plus more for serving
One (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1½ teaspoons ground cumin
¼ cup sour cream, plus more as needed
One (3-ounce) bag tortilla chips, plus more as needed
Scatter the tomatillos on a medium serving platter and sprinkle lightly with the salt. In a medium bowl, sprinkle the onions with a pinch of salt and pepper, and toss with your hands until the slices start to wilt, 1 to 2 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk together ¼ cup of olive oil, the zest and juice of the lime and hot sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper, taste, and add more hot sauce, salt and/or pepper, if desired. Pour a quarter of the dressing over the tomatillos.
In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the beans and cumin and cook, stirring, until the beans are warm and fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and remove from the heat.
Spoon the beans over the tomatillos, followed by about a dozen teaspoon-size dollops of sour cream. Top with the red onion, then spoon the rest of the dressing over. Crumble a couple handfuls of tortilla chips on top, adding more if desired. If you want it spicy, add more hot sauce.
Serve family-style, with additional chips on the side, if needed.
Nutrition | Per serving (1 1/3 cups): 429 calories, 9 g protein, 37 g carbohydrates, 29 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 8 mg cholesterol, 424 mg sodium, 9 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar
